XACT Robotics® Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving CT-guided Percutaneous Procedures with Its Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System

XACT ACE Robotic System combines precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering with advanced image-based planning and real-time monitoring to deliver various instruments to selected targets during CT-guided percutaneous procedures. The XACT ACE Robotic System consist of a tablet-sized robot and a console. The console enables interventional radiologists to assess real-time patient CT images and plan the procedure, including selecting the target, the entry and checkpoints (if necessary), and monitoring instrument advancements. The robot is placed on the patient's body after confirmation of the procedure's trajectory and the robot then inserts the instruments and steers them to the target site using its five degrees of freedom.

"XACT ACE Robotic System's small footprint and mobility allows for efficient set up for use within minutes and does not require a dedicated specialized space, preventing disruption of clinical workflow. This also allows easy transportation across multiple procedure rooms and locations outside the CT suite," explained Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Since the system manages the technical aspects of instrument insertion and steering, even other health professionals—physician assistants and nurse practitioners can perform the procedures regardless of their experience level. This maximizes efficiencies."

The system uses advanced algorithms to achieve remarkable non-linear steering capabilities, enabling it to accurately access even hard-to-reach specified anatomical target inside the patient's body. The system compensates for target location changes due to patient's breathing or movement without the need for manual instrument adjustments. This results in unparalleled accuracy of less than 1.7mm average tip to target (validated in more than 200 pre-clinical and clinical cases), enabling earlier interventions, access to smaller targets, and reduced watchful waiting. It reaches the site quickly (less than 8.5 minutes) with a single insertion to target. Other system benefits include:

It significantly reduces the need for frequent instrument reinsertion, leading to more predictable and consistent procedure times and overall procedure efficiency.

It reduces physical strain and minimizes radiation exposure and associated health risks for interventional radiologists and other support staff.

It delivers instruments to the target site in a precise timeframe and on the first attempt, allowing physicians to better plan operative suite time.

It improves staff utilization and facility resources, increasing hospital profitability and revenue.

It results in fewer complications and shorter recovery times for patients.

Facilitates earlier interventions to potentially enable earlier diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening conditions.

"XACT Robotics' groundbreaking hands-free robotic system addresses the barriers to efficiency in percutaneous procedures and its compatibility with different medical instruments enables use across a broad application spectrum," Jadhav said. "XACT Robotics is a leader in tech innovation because of how its platform stays true to its mission of democratizing percutaneous procedures , reducing reliance on physicians' technical skills at wielding instruments and addressing clinical variability."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

