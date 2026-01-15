XA Africa Rebrands to A54, Signaling a New Era for African Tech Investment

The rebranding signals a sharper focus on the African continent for this exclusive angel investor network

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XA Africa, the exclusive operator-led investment network founded by global technology veterans, today announced its official launch as A54. The rebrand marks a significant milestone in the network's evolution, reflecting its deepened commitment to the 54 nations of the African continent and its growing impact as a primary bridge between global expertise and local innovation.

Just over one year since its public launch as XA Africa in Q4 2024, the network has rapidly established itself as a critical player in the ecosystem. To date, A54 has successfully deployed more than a quarter million US$ in capital to support the continent's most promising startups.

A Proven Model for "Smart Capital"

A54 distinguishes itself by moving beyond traditional venture capital. As a global community of senior leaders from the world's most prominent technology companies - including many from Google and YouTube - the network provides "smart capital" that combines funding with hands-on operational mentorship.

"Our mission has always been to connect exceptional founders with the guidance they need to scale globally," said Nitin Gajria, Co-Founder of A54 and former MD of Google Sub-Saharan Africa. "As we rebrand to A54, we are doubling down on our hypothesis that operator-led investment is the most effective way to unlock Africa's profound opportunities. We aren't just investors; we are partners who have built and scaled the very products that define the modern tech landscape."

Progress and Portfolio Highlights

The transition to A54 follows a year of significant momentum. The network has completed 9 core investments in high-growth startups across the continent - strategically concentrated in major African tech hubs, such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

A54's early portfolio already demonstrates diverse sector backing - with notable companies including:

"Partnering with this network has been a game-changer," said Michael Ogundare, CEO of Crop2Cash. "Their strategic guidance has opened doors to new opportunities that go far beyond the initial check."

Looking Ahead: The A54 Vision

The name A54 represents the network's dedication to the entire African continent. In 2026, the network aims to expand its "Regional Hubs" - inclusive of both investors and VC / technology partners - in key tech centers across Africa to facilitate even more seamless investment into the region.

"Africa is home to 25% of the world's youth but currently receives only 1% of global venture funding," said Marek Dawidowicz, Co-Founder of A54 and Marketing Director at YouTube. "A54 is here to change that, by proving that with the right combination of capital and global expertise African startups can lead the next wave of global innovation."

Upcoming African Startup Demo Day:

The A54 team will be hosting their next public [A54 Network] Startup & Investor Demo Day webinar on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 1PM (GMT+1). This quarterly event offers an exclusive opportunity for Africa-focused investors to meet the founders of our most recent portfolio companies and learn more about the A54 investment model. Any investor or African startup ecosystem evangelist can register for the event via the A54 website or LinkedIn page.

About A54: A54 is a global, operator-led investment community supporting Africa's most promising founders. Founded by veterans from the world's leading tech companies, A54 provides curated access to early-stage and growth-stage deals, combining capital with hands-on expertise to help startups scale with confidence.

For more information and media queries, please visit: www.a54.network

