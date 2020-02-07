X2O Media to Unveil Robust Turnkey X2O Room Scheduling Solution at ISE 2020

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, announced today that they will unveil a robust meeting room solution, X2O Room Scheduling, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020. The solution is designed to streamline the room booking process and improve space utilization across the enterprise. X2O Media's full solution offering integrates data visualization dashboards, team collaboration tools, enterprise visual communication software and hardware so employees can collaborate easily across the enterprise. X2O Media will demonstrate enterprise communications solutions in booth G120 located in Hall 11 during ISE 2020, being held February 11-14 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A complete solution covering hardware and software, X2O Room Scheduling is ideal for enterprise deployments.

The X2O Platform incorporates X2O Media's content management system, remote device control and integration with market-leading calendar management systems, including Microsoft Office Exchange and Office 365.

When integrated with the X2O Meeting Room Sign-10.1 all-in-one tablet, the solution includes full touch capabilities, Power-over-Ethernet and 1280x800 resolution for optimal clarity of on-screen graphics. Integrated LED side lights show the status of the room at a glance.

An intuitive interface displays room status, schedule and meeting information in real time. The color palette, logo, background and fonts are fully customizable.

Equipped with on-the-spot booking capabilities, employees can view the occupied/not occupied status of the room and book a meeting room directly on the touch screen.

"X2O Media's focus is to help corporate digital workplaces manage pain points with proven solutions within the connected enterprise," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media."The expansion of the X2O Media product line, now with the latest addition of our meeting room sign software and hardware, allows us to offer a complete solution to our enterprise customers right out of the box."

For more information on how to streamline the room booking process visit X2O Room Scheduling or visit X2O Media at ISE 2020 .

Scala Inc. , also part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, will be at ISE 2020 in booth E160 located in Hall 8. View their marketing technology solutions here .

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most — their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. For more information, follow X2O updates on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com , on Linkedin and Twitter .

SOURCE X2O Media