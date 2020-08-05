X2O Media Introduces Two New Media Players to Their Full Solution Offering

The new media players address a market need for devices and performance requirements that combine carefully designed hardware, optimally configured system software, and X2O Media software to deliver high-quality 24x7 playback in a robust and security-hardened environment. Powered by Android Operating System, the X2O Media Player-R is an ideal entry-level unit that is an affordable, single-output digital media player in a compact design. The X2O Media Player-R also comes complete with the X2O Signage Android app that is ready for activation. The X2O Media Player-DX is a dual 4K output digital media player that operates on a Windows platform, designed to deliver enterprise performance and seamless playback of 4K content with powerful, stable performance and turnkey simplicity.

"Our customers need a solution that provides a convenient way to enhance their communications standards," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media. "The expansion of our line of media players allows X2O Media to offer enterprise-grade reliability for applications such as enterprise corporate communications, customer experience centers and collaboration rooms."

Learn more about the selection of X2O media players here: X2O Media Players

About X2O Media

As part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most — their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. For more information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at stratacache.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter.

