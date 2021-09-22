X2O Media Announces Updates to its Immersive Collaboration Solution X2O OneRoom

The New Software Release Allows for Greater Integration with Leading Learning Management Systems, Improved UI and Virtual Rooms

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media announces the latest release of its award-winning X2O Platform, which powers the innovative hybrid learning solution X2O OneRoom. Part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, X2O Media is a global provider of virtual collaboration technology for education and organizations.

X2O OneRoom v2.4 addresses the increasing demand for hybrid collaboration and training for enterprise and learning institutions. The comprehensive release introduces essential integration with leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Virtual Instructor Led Training (VILT) systems, and features an enhanced experience for remote participants, virtual room capability, language localization, additional analytics and in-room camera tracking.

OneRoom is designed to create an immersive real-time meeting, collaboration, and learning environment. OneRoom offers many distinguishing features to help organizations improve teamwork, training of their hybrid workforce and, for learning institutions to remove geographic limitations and improve access to education for their student body. With its breadth of applications, the next generation X2O OneRoom offers the flexibility to apply the technology for use as a meeting room, classroom, training room, executive room or other unique collaborative use cases.

"Global events of the past year and a half have accelerated the demand for OneRoom collaboration technology. This release amplifies X2O Media's commitment to enhance the OneRoom experience for corporate and higher education customers. Compared to traditional videoconferencing, OneRoom offers many distinguishing features, and we continue to align the technology to offer a location-agnostic, human, immersive approach to learning, meeting, training, and decision making. Early adopting sectors such as aviation, higher education, food manufacturing, private equity and health care have quickly found value and greatly improved the learning experiences for their employees, executives and students," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

"Travel these days, especially international travel, is an ordeal, and companies globally are looking for solutions that ease this pain and optimize their employees' valuable time," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of companies. "We've seen with our clients as well as our own use, that the OneRoom solution reduces risk, downtime, cost and disruption of travel while increasing efficiency. In short, it's making the new way of business and remote learning easier."

X2O Media will be showcasing OneRoom as well as innovative visual communications solutions in booth #Q64 at UC Expo 2021, being held October 6-7 in London, UK.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides unified visual communication and collaboration solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O OneRoom collaboration technology has been installed worldwide at many learning institutions and corporations. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at https://www.stratacache.com/en/ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

