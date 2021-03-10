X2O Media and TransMedics Announce Successful Deployment of X2O Collaboration Room

The Immersive Environment Supports Remote Clinical Training and Development of the TransMedics Organ Care System

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media, a global provider of virtual collaboration technology for enterprises, and TransMedics Inc., a medical technology company transforming organ transplantation, today announced the successful installation of the X2O Collaboration Room to provide an immersive virtual training environment to the clinical users of their life-saving Organ Care System (OCS™) technology around the world. TransMedics selected X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, to provide a purpose-built virtual collaboration room.

X2O Media collaborated with integrator partner IMT Global to install the custom-built hybrid virtual training room. Leveraging the X2O Collaboration Room, enables TransMedics to provide continuous high-quality education and training to their worldwide audience of transplant surgeons and clinicians.

"We believe that the X2O technology provides an immersive experience for our clinical users and collaborators than traditional web-conferencing platforms. More Importantly, having the X2O Collaboration Room environment enables us to deliver our training without travel restrictions of the global pandemic and in a more efficient manner for our team and our users," said Dr. Waleed Hassanein, CEO of TransMedics.

"TransMedics' application of X2O Media's collaboration technology is an ideal use case of how multiple cameras strategically placed in the training room improves engagement to achieve active learning. Unlike typical videoconferencing, the X2O Collaboration Room allows the attendee the freedom to select their preferred view of the medical device which naturally will captivate their interest and overall participation. We are inspired that X2O technology offers TransMedics the advanced collaboration tools to support their vital work of OCS training and sharing key transplantation research with the medical community," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

X2O Media's next-generation technology is designed with technological features such as high-definition, bi-directional audio and visual communication, interactive break-out groups, integrated collaboration tools and an intuitive user-interface provide remote participants a training experience that is both immersive and thorough.

Learn more about X2O Media at www.x2omedia.com. Learn more about TransMedics at www.transmedics.com.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services to build virtual classroom solutions for higher education and corporate learning centers across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises and universities engage with their employees and students bringing them virtually together. By extending standard learning-environment technology, X2O Media's next generation solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver a unique learning experience with real-time engagement that enables remote users to participate in everything that is taking place within the live classroom. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies, is headquartered in Montréal. For information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About TransMedics

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. For more information contact TransMedics at info@transmedic.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

