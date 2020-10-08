X2O Media and Executive Education HEC Montréal Partner to Launch an Immersive X2O Virtual Classroom

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media, global provider of virtual collaboration technology for education and enterprise, today announced the launch of its first installation of the X2O Virtual Classroom in Canada. Executive Education HEC Montréal has selected X2O Media to provide an immersive virtual classroom for the renowned business school to deliver engaging online courses for its Executive Education program. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, collaborated with AV-integration partner CBCI Telecom, a trusted advisor of video conferencing solutions, to install a purpose-built hybrid virtual classroom that replicates the energy and one-to-one interaction of an in-class lecture.

The X2O Virtual Classroom allows the Executive Education faculty of experts to expand their curriculum and provide a highly engaging learning experience for participants located around the world. The result is a lecture that is collaborative, setting the stage for the dynamic exchanges of ideas for an enriching diversity of viewpoints comparable to a physical classroom. Serge Lafrance, Director of Executive Education HEC Montréal said, "Unlike a typical video conferencing solution, the X2O Virtual Classroom is as close as you will get to being there. Our participants have embraced the X2O platform as an effective way to provide an unparalleled learning experience."

"We are excited to be partnering with Executive Education HEC Montréal to help them build the classroom of the future. Their investment in X2O Media virtual classroom technology confirms that engagement is an important factor in the quality of the remote learning experience for both their students and the professors. The X2O Virtual Classroom is designed to create a real-time and engaging environment for improved online learning success," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

X2O Media's next-generation collaboration technology has helped institutions like HEC Montréal set a new standard to bridge the global online learning community in higher education and corporate communications. Technological features such as high-definition video, directional audio, true content sharing, collaboration, break-out groups and a suite of integrated tools provide online collaborators an unparalleled experience.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services to build virtual classroom solutions for higher education and corporate learning centers across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises and universities engage with their employees and students bringing them virtually together. By extending standard learning-environment technology, X2O Media's next generation solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver a unique learning experience with real-time engagement that enables remote users to participate in everything that is taking place within the live classroom. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, is headquartered in Montréal. For more information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Executive Education HEC Montréal

For over 60 years, HEC Montréal Executive Education has been training individuals and organizations from here and abroad, in the development of professionals, executives and mangers' business skills. As part of HEC Montréal's internationally recognized business school, we offer over 90 customisable short workshops and, every year we boost the careers of more than 7000 leaders and foster the growth of 450 organizations of all sizes and sectors. For more information, contact us at executiveeducation@hec.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

