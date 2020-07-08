X2O Media Achieves Service Organization Control 2 TYPE II CERTIFICATION in Commitment to Secure Customer Data

MONTREAL, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, announced today that it has successfully completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit examination of X2O Platform, a cutting-edge visual communications solution that significantly improves communications throughout the enterprise. X2O Media invested in achieving SOC 2 certification to give their customers the assurance that all critical service commitments and system requirements are in place.

"As more of our customers outsource security operations, there is an increasing need for cloud providers such as X2O Media to ensure security and confidentiality of the systems used to process our customers' data. It was important for us to earn a SOC 2 Type II certification for our customers who can feel confident that there is on-going commitment to safeguard their data," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

SOC 2 accreditation, jointly developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, is based on a set of trust service principles and criteria for professional assurance, and attestation services is recognized as a gold standard for data security. To achieve compliance, X2O Media invested in a third-party evaluation proving that, on behalf of their customers, X2O Media follows strict information security policies and procedures. The review process was performed by an independent audit firm over several months, and X2O Media's SOC 2 examination confirmed that the company's X2O Platform meets the rigorous SOC 2 Type II criteria.

When partnering with a SOC 2 certified company like X2O Media, it is guaranteed that data is kept secure through the implementation of standardized controls as defined by five sections in the set of criteria for SOC 2 certification – security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. SOC 2 Type II compliance assures customers that X2O Media has the best-in-class insurance in place to ensure the security of their information.

Learn more about X2O Media Platform here: www.x2omedia.com

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most — their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. For more information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O updates on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at stratacache.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter.

