X2O Media Achieves Learning Technologies Accreditation for X2O OneRoom from the Learning Performance Institute

X2O OneRoom technology is an immersive hybrid training platform that provides an engaging learning experience with a human element for in-room and remote learners. To achieve this accreditation, X2O OneRoom technology underwent a rigorous evaluation against a comprehensive set of KPIs developed by industry experts. The assessment included a review of the OneRoom product, the teaching and learning experience and product development roadmap.

Commenting on the accreditation, Edmund Monk, CEO of LPI said: "LPI accreditation is not only an independent validation of an organisation's quality, but also a statement of intent: that it will constantly improve, innovate and develop its portfolio to the benefit of its customers. I am proud to hear of X2O Media's outstanding achievement and look forward to working with them throughout the coming years as they seek to strengthen their position in the market. I have no hesitation in recommending X2O Media to prospective customers and partners as their accreditation proves they are an exceptional provider of learning technologies."

"At X2O Media we are passionate about developing hybrid and virtual learning spaces that meet the high standards and needs of our customers. We are proud to have our OneRoom solution endorsed by the LPI as it reflects our commitment to providing quality, immersive learning experiences," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

As part of the continued development of X2O OneRoom, X2O Media have also announced the latest release of OneRoom version 2.5 which introduces dynamic seating charts, anonymous polls/quizzes, and the evolution of breakout groups to provide an enhanced learning environment for hybrid learners.

Join an X2O OneRoom demo session and discover the interactive hybrid learning environment, or find out more about OneRoom on our website .

About X2O Media



X2O Media provides technology to build virtual collaboration solutions and unified visual communication solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media's collaboration technology has helped organizations like Nestlé, IMD Business School, HEC Montréal, FutureDJs and City of London Freemen's School set a new standard for hybrid meetings, training and learning.

X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada with an EMEA office in the UK. For information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About STRATACACHE



STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise, and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LPI



Established in 1995 as the Institute for IT Training, the LPI (Learning and Performance Institute) is now the leading authority on workplace Learning & Development. With a comprehensive range of membership, certification, accreditation, events, awards, networks and consulting, our mission is to promote the skills and professional status of individuals and organisations engaged in learning activities, and to provide practical solutions for business performance improvement through effective learning. Our unique focus is on learning efficacy; the demonstrable impact of learning on individual and organisational performance. The LPI is: self-determining, objective, vendor neutral, and determined to raise the standard and value of workplace learning.

