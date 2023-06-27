X-trodes awarded €5.2M Funding from European Innovation Council (EIC) to Advance Breakthrough Home Sleep Monitoring Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-trodes, a trailblazer in wireless monitoring solutions, is thrilled to announce its selection as a recipient of a €5.2M award from the esteemed European Innovation Council Accelerator (EIC). This grant aims to propel the development and commercialization of X-trodes' revolutionary home sleep monitoring solutions.

Traditionally, electrophysiology measurements have been confined to controlled laboratory or clinical settings due to their sensitivity and the specialized conditions required by existing equipment. X-trodes has disrupted this paradigm. Drawing on a decade of cutting-edge research conducted at Prof. Yael Hanein's Neuro-engineering lab in Tel Aviv, we have successfully encapsulated an entire laboratory within a small, flexible, dry-printed skin patch. These patches can be effortlessly attached to the skin, enabling continuous monitoring of signals from any part of the body, at any given time.

By leveraging this groundbreaking technology, X-trodes is paving the way for a new era of home sleep monitoring. Our innovative solution empowers physician, sleep experts and even the individuals to track sleep patterns and vital physiological signals, eliminating the need for restrictive laboratory environments. This breakthrough brings unparalleled convenience and accuracy to sleep monitoring, revolutionizing the field and providing valuable insights for both individuals and healthcare professionals.

The €2.5M grant and additional €2.7M equity investment from the EIC stand as a resounding validation of X-trodes' unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation in the field. With this substantial funding, we are well-positioned to expedite the development and commercialization of our groundbreaking home sleep monitoring solutions. By enabling the integration of lab-level monitoring capabilities within the confines of patients' homes, X-trodes is empowering physicians and healthcare systems with an unprecedented level of accessible and comprehensive sleep tracking.

X-trodes has developed the world's first multimodality dry wearable technology for advanced bio-signals monitoring and analytics that can be used by individuals in their natural environment. The solution monitors EEG (brain activity), EOG (eye movement), EMG (muscle stimulation), and ECG/EKG (cardiac monitoring). X-trodes technology - smart skin, conforming to otherwise inaccessible areas of the body to provide a user-friendly solution that encourages compliance and generates reliable data. The company's core technology is based on intellectual property (IP) developed over the last decade at Prof. Yael Hanein's neuro-engineering laboratory at Tel Aviv University. X-trodes collaborates with leading global healthcare providers, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions.

