X-Ray Security Screening Market to Reach $8.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "X-Ray Security Screening Market, by Application (People Screening and Product Screening), End Use (Transit, Commercial, and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global x-ray security screening industry generated $3.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The X-ray security screening industry has advanced rapidly, and the adoption of new technologies has improved its usability, speed, and safety. Beyond industrial applications, the use of X-ray security screening systems has expanded because of the factors mentioned. The effectiveness of X-ray security systems has been greatly improved by technological developments in hardware, such as tubes, detectors, and sources, as well as advancements in software. Nowadays, there are opportunities for the industry's growth in upgrading existing security screening installations.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global x-ray security screening market is driven by factors including a surge in security threats, a rise in air travel and international trade, and ongoing airport upgrades and expansions. However, health and safety concerns pose a restraint on the growth of the X-ray security screening market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements and the availability of diverse solutions have driven the growth of airport-related security solutions and upgrades, which will create lucrative opportunities in the upcoming future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $8.3 Billion CAGR 9.4 % No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments covered Application, End Use, and Region Drivers Rise in security threats Growing air travel and international trade Opportunities Technological advancements The availability of diverse solutions has driven the growth of airport-related security solutions and upgrades Restraints Health and safety concern

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global X-ray security screening market experienced a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for security screening systems at airports and transportation hubs decreased with travel restrictions and border closures. In addition, delayed infrastructure projects and budget constraints further affected market growth.

However, the pandemic highlighted the importance of safety and security and generated a growing interest in advanced screening technologies. In response, X-ray security screening vendors introduced touchless and contactless solutions to address health concerns. As restrictions eased, airports and malls implemented non-contact methods like X-ray screening and automated checkpoints. Thus, this increases the X-ray security screening industry's growth.

The People Screening Segment to maintain its Leadership Status during the forecast period

Based on application, the people screening segment held the major share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global x-ray security screening market revenue, and it is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The continuous demand for enhanced security measures in high-risk locations, such as airports and government buildings, drives the sustained growth of people screening applications. On the other hand, the product screening segment would display the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032. Factors contributing to its dominance include the increasing need for stringent security measures in response to rising security threats and the growing importance of securing supply chains and critical infrastructure in various industries, such as logistics and manufacturing.

The Transit Segment is Projected to Rule the Roost by 2032

Based on end use, the transit segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global x-ray security screening market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.05% from 2023 to 2032. The remarkable growth of the transit segment can be attributed to several factors. Its continued dominance is fueled by increasing global passenger numbers and growing security concerns. The introduction of innovative screening technologies, such as walk-through body scanners and baggage screening systems, contributes to its remarkable growth.

North America to Maintain its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global x-ray security screening market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to advanced screening technologies, investments in security infrastructure, and the presence of major airports. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.56% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and increased critical infrastructure, which drive the demand for X-ray security screening solutions. Additionally, significant economic development, international trade activities, and government investments in advanced security scanners further fuel market growth in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Rapiscan Systems Inc.

Analogic Corporation

3DX-Ray Ltd.

L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems

Smiths Detection, Inc.

Westminster International Ltd.

Thales

Astrophysics Inc.

Burker

OSI Systems, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global x-ray security screening market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and contracts, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

· This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the x-ray security screening market analysis and x-ray security screening market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global x-ray security screening market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

X-Ray Security Screening Market Key Segments:

By Application

People Screening

Product Screening

By End-Use

Transit

Commercial

Government

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

