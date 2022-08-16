X-ray Detectors Market Worth $4.3 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'X-ray Detectors Market by Product Type (FPD, CSI, GADOX, CR, CCD), FOV (Large, Medium, Small), Portability (Portable, Fix), System (New, Retrofit), And Application [Medical (Mammogram, Spine), Dental, Security, Industrial, Veterinary] - Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the global X-ray detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $4.3 billion by 2029.

X-ray detectors are used to detect primary and secondary X-ray radiation and analyze the spatial distribution, spectrum, flux, and several other properties of X-rays. The X-ray detectors are used in X-ray systems with wide applications in the medical, industrial, dental, veterinary, and security industries. Growing adoption of digital X-ray detectors, rising demand for X-ray imaging in industrial and security markets, growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases & respiratory infections, and increasing utilization of X-ray detectors for early diagnosis & clinical applications are considered to have a positive impact on the global X-ray detectors market.

There has been a continuous rise in the geriatric population due to rising life expectancy, improved healthcare quality, urbanization, and growing income levels leading to greater survival rates. According to the United Nations, there were 727 million people aged 65 years or over globally in 2020. The global share of the aged population (65 years or over) is expected to increase from 9.3% (727 million) in 2020 to 16.0 % (1,548.9 million) by 2050. By 2050, one in four persons living in Europe and North America is estimated to be 65 years or over. Declining fertility rates and increasing longevity drive this tremendous growth in the geriatric population. In 2018, persons aged 65 or above outnumbered children under five globally for the first time in history.

With the rapid growth in the global geriatric population, cases of age-related chronic diseases are expected to increase globally. Chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders are diagnosed using chest X-rays. It is the first step in the radiological imaging of patients. Pneumonia is the leading cause of death in children and the elderly. Nearly 80% of deaths are observed in children under 2 years and adults above 65 years of age. In 2019, nearly 740,180 children died due to pneumonia.

Similarly, there are 10 million new tuberculosis cases (TB) each year, with 1.5 million deaths globally. Over 95% of TB deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. Hence, the global increase in respiratory disorders is expected to propel the adoption of X-ray technology for diagnosis, driving the growth of the global X-ray detectors market.

The global X-ray detectors market is segmented on basis of product type (flat panel detectors, computed radiography (CR) detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and line-scan detectors), application (medical applications, dental applications, security applications, industrial applications, and veterinary applications), and geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product type, in 2022, the flat panel detectors segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the X-ray detectors market. The segment is also expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by flat panel detectors in terms of higher spatial resolution, ease of use, portability, and a wide range of applications in dental radiology, mammography, orthopedic & surgical radiology, analytical radiology, and scientific radiology. Flat panel detectors are used in digital radiography (DR) for the conversion of X-rays to light (indirect conversion) or charge (direct conversion), which is then interpreted using a thin film transistor (TFT) array. FPD are used for medical imaging (CT, X-rays, mammography) and in several extraoral imaging devices.

Based on application, in 2022, the medical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global X-ray detectors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide utilization of X-ray detectors in the healthcare sector due to easy availability, low cost, and increased performance for imaging internal body parts to diagnose & treat fractures, abnormalities, or diseases. However, the security segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. X-ray detectors are used for various security applications such as air cargo screening, baggage screening, mail & parcel screening, vehicle screening, port & border protection, and personnel screening (body scanning). X-ray screening systems are used in airports to ensure public safety and prevent lethal attacks and entry of people carrying weapons or illegal items. The growing volume of passengers is expected to increase the demand for security X-ray screening systems.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray detectors market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with higher healthcare expenditure and adoption of innovative science & technology, favorable reimbursement scenarios, higher prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population, and the presence of leading players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the large elderly population living with chronic diseases, rising income levels leading to improving access to healthcare facilities, government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Some of the key companies operating in the global X-ray detectors Market are Varex Imaging Corporation (U.S.), Trixell (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Rayence (U.S.), Vieworks Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), iRay Technology (China), CareRay Medical Systems Co. (China), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

