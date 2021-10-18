X-ray Detectors Market to Witness Promising Growth Due to Increase in Use of Computed Tomography (CT) Scans for COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says TMR

- Rising demand for ultra-high resolution images in radiography, pathology, and X-ray diffraction applications are influencing the X-ray detectors market to a considerable extent

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-ray detectors market is prognosticated to observe immense growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The increasing use of X-ray detectors in several applications is expected to offer extensive growth prospects. Furthermore, the growing incidences of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, oral, and genitourinary disorders are likely to serve as growth boosters for the X ray detectors market.

The introduction of innovative X-ray detectors for security, industrial, medical, dental, veterinary, and other purposes will ensure steady growth of the global market. In addition, technological advancements enable detectors to provide better detail, higher resolution, and decreased exposure. These factors are projected to offer profitable avenues for the X-ray detectors market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an extensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the X-ray detectors market. The analysts at TMR project the global market for X-ray detectors to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global X-ray detectors market is prognosticated to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031.

The use of X-ray detectors for COVID-19 diagnosis will prove to be a vital growth contributor to the global market. The rising use of X-ray detectors for radiographic chest scans during the COVID-19 pandemic is offering substantial growth opportunities. These detectors are being optimized by the players for various industrial inspection and material sorting applications. , In addition, wider application of X-ray detectors in image-guided radiation therapy, fluoroscopy, digital radiography, cone beam computed tomography, digital tomosynthesis, and others are expected to lead to market growth. The growing focus of many countries on developing a well-established healthcare infrastructure is likely to drive the global market.

Key Findings of Report

Flat Panel Detectors to Witness Growth in X-Ray Detectors Market

Flat panel detectors are expected to observe rise in demand, as these detector types are associated with extensive advantages such as uniform imaging quality, less image distortion, low time consumption, good reproducibility, better patient condition access, and others. In addition, they are proven to be highly successful in high exposure interventional procedures.

Large Panels to Drive X-Ray Detectors Market

Among panel types, the large panel category of the for X-ray detectors is expected to witness promising growth. The growing number of patients undergoing diagnostic imaging tests and the expanding adoption of new and advanced large panel detectors are projected to propel the X-ray detectors market.

Regional Landscape of X-Ray Detectors Market

North America held large share of the X-ray detectors market in 2020. A similar trend is projected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The growing number of dental CBCT scans in the U.S. due to increasing dental diseases among a considerable share of the populace is anticipated to propel the X-ray detectors market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific X-ray detectors market is also prognosticated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growing efforts of numerous countries in the region to develop a well-established healthcare infrastructure coupled with novel product launches in China and Japan is expected to fuel the growth of the X-ray detectors market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the X-ray detectors market are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, OR Technology - Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Global X-ray Detectors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Flat Panel Detectors

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

By Application

Medical

Industry

Security

Veterinary

Dental

Others

By Panel

Large

Small

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

