Wynn Resorts Releases New, Updated Images of Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Design and Development, employing more than 90 talented architects, designers, and creative visionaries, is overseeing all facets of the project's design and development. Wynn Resorts is unique in that it maintains its own full-service design and architectural team.

Wynn Design and Development has created all of Wynn's bespoke gaming resorts. Having designed and developed iconic resorts on two continents, and now with another in Ras Al Khaimah, it is safe to say no single design and architecture team has had a greater impact on the creation of gaming resorts globally than Wynn Design and Development.

"Historically, the area around Ras Al Khaimah was a beacon for navigation and important trade on the Arabian Gulf. Early travelers through the gulf relied upon this tented settlement as a trade landmark between the Arabian Gulf and the Arabian Sea," said Todd Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development. "We designed the 300-meter-tall resort tower with Ras Al Khaimah's historic role as a great navigational sentinel in mind. We hope this becomes a new landmark, a new beacon, for travelers to Ras A Khaimah from across the globe."

Overlooking its own white sand beach with views of both the Arabian Gulf and the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah rising to the Hajar Mountains, Wynn Al Marjan Island will offer guests the full complement of luxury amenities and experiences. It will feature 1,542 rooms and well-appointed suites, including 22 opulent and private Villa Estates situated on the newly designed marina adjacent to the resort. There will also be an extensive poolscape adjacent to the beach with multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping covering 3.6 hectares.

The curated collection of 22 dining, lounge and bar experiences will each be presented in their own uniquely designed space, many with views of the beach and poolscape. The theater will feature bespoke production shows.

The resort will also include a 15,000-square-meter shopping esplanade filled with the world's top luxury boutiques, a five-star spa, and a salon. The 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center has been designed to accommodate meetings, conventions, and special celebrations such as weddings. There will also be ample outdoor event terraces and lawns.

Wynn Al Marjan Island began construction in early 2023 with construction led by UAE-based main contractor ALEC Engineering and Contracting. Currently, the structure is about 40 meters tall. The full tower height, more than 300 meters tall, is expected to be topped off in the fourth quarter of 2025. The resort will open to the public in early 2027.

Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest growing tourism markets in the MENA region, conveniently located near the Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi airports. Comprised of four islands, Al Marjan Island delights visitors with nearly five miles of sparkling beaches and 24 kilometers of waterfront, in addition to world-class hotels and residential developments.

For additional information, visit press.wynnalmarjan.com.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 177,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 14 dining and lounge venues, a nightclub and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 64,300 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

