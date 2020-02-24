WuXi Biologics Congratulates Immutep on Positive Interim Data for IMP-321

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, congratulates its strategic partner Immutep, a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, on the positive interim data from the company's ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study.

The data relates to use of Immutep's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab. The study shows encouraging results that the Overall Response Rate (ORR) of the combination treatment reaches 47% among first line non-small cell lung cancer patients, while that of pembrolizumab monotherapy is only about 20%. The activation of antigen presenting cells (APC) and subsequent T cell recruitment with efti may lead to stronger anti-tumor responses than observed with pembrolizumab alone.

"The results we are seeing are highly encouraging. WuXi Biologics is a key partner for this novel immune oncology approach. As our trials continue to advance, the expertise and quality the WuXi Biologics team delivers will become even more important to Immutep as they provide a robust and reliable manufacturing platform for efti's global clinical development," commented Mr. Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

"Congratulations to Immutep on making this exciting progress," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, "We are honored to enable global innovative biotechnology companies such as Immutep to advance molecules from idea to commercialization, and will continue to deliver highest quality biologics through our robust and high quality global supply chain network to expedite clinical development of this program to benefit patients worldwide."

Empowered by WuXi Biologics' proprietary technology platforms, Immutep, which had only four employees initially, has been expediting clinical trials of the innovative IMP321 in Europe and the United States since 2010. In November 2016, the two companies signed an MOU to form a strategic biologics development and manufacturing partnership for IMP321.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States. Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC; a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI 002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869). Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

