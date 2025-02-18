WuXi Biologics Awarded Platinum Medal by EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for Second Consecutive Year

Ranked among the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies across 185 countries

Trusted by global partners for strong sustainability commitment

Recognized as a leader in Green CRDMO, driving innovation for a healthier future

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, marking the second year the company has received the rating's highest level of recognition.

EcoVadis is a leading sustainability intelligence platform for global supply chains. Its sustainability ratings cover seven management indicators, across 21 sustainability criteria, under four main themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The performance of companies is evaluated by assessing their policies, actions and results, and weighing inputs that come from third-party professionals and external stakeholders. In the newly published ratings scorecard, WuXi Biologics was ranked in the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies evaluated worldwide.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are very pleased to be once again recognized by EcoVadis with the Platinum Medal, which reflects our success in enhancing our sustainability capabilities. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we are committed to continuously delivering ESG excellence, enabling partners worldwide to fulfill ESG goals, and jointly working with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain."

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively contributes to advocating sustainability, and has earned widespread recognition for its efforts. It was included in the UNGC 20 Case Examples of Sustainable Development for 20 Years Collection for its world-leading green biologics solutions; granted an MSCI AAA Rating and included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for two consecutive years; recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; named to the CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded an "A-" CDP Climate Change score; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; and listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to be an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.