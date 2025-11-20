WuXi AppTec Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the CRDMO Industry

WuXi AppTec sets new benchmarks in strategic execution and technological advancement, further strengthening its ability to support innovators worldwide as they deliver breakthrough medicines for patients.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that WuXi AppTec has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) industry for its outstanding achievements in enabling innovation, operational excellence, and customer impact. This recognition underscores WuXi AppTec's contribution to driving scientific and technological advancement through an integrated, end-to-end CRDMO model, enabling customers and partners worldwide to accelerate the journey from discovery to patient-ready therapies.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. WuXi AppTec excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with precision and scalability. "WuXi AppTec's integrated CRDMO platform continues to redefine what strategic partnership means in the pharmaceutical ecosystem," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Its ability to seamlessly connect discovery, development, and manufacturing allows clients to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate commercialization timelines. WuXi AppTec stands out for combining scientific depth with operational excellence, helping global innovators transform complex ideas into life-saving realities."

Guided by a forward-looking growth strategy, WuXi AppTec has built a robust foundation of scientific capability and customer-focused agility. Its unified CRDMO model ensures seamless transitions from research through the manufacturing stage, supporting continuity, quality, and compliance across the value chain. The company's dedication to advancing innovative capabilities such as new modalities—including peptides, oligonucleotides, and related conjugates—has positioned it at the forefront of life sciences innovation. With operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec's global footprint ensures that customers across the spectrum—from emerging biotech firms to multinational pharmaceutical leaders—can have access to the resources, expertise, and infrastructure needed to bring therapies to market faster and more efficiently.

"It is an honor to again receive Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Award," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "This recognition underscores the commitment of our global teams and our shared commitment to enabling customers to advance medicines through our integrated CRDMO platform. We will continue to focus on our core CRDMO strategy, and on expansion of our global capabilities and capacity to help our customers bring life-changing therapies to patients faster and more efficiently."

WuXi AppTec's unwavering commitment to customer experience and quality is central to its global success – most notably in its tailored support that adapts to client needs throughout the development lifecycle. With a focus on transparency, responsiveness, and continuous improvement, WuXi AppTec has built enduring relationships with nearly 6,000 active partners in more than 30 countries.

Frost & Sullivan commends WuXi AppTec for its achievements in competitive strategy, operational execution, and scientific innovation. The company's ability to anticipate market shifts, embrace advanced modalities, and align business growth with sustainable practices continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted global partner. WuXi AppTec's achievements not only exemplify best-in-class performance in the CRDMO industry but also illustrate how strategic collaboration can accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognition honors organizations that lead with innovation and strategic vision, setting new standards of excellence in their respective industries.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients – one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

