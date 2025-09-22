WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live on Stargate Finance

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading stablecoin infrastructure provider with its flagship product stablecoin WUSD, is pleased to announce that WUSD cross-chain bridging is now officially live on Stargate Finance, marking a significant milestone in expanding the accessibility and utility of the WUSD across multiple blockchain networks.

Users can now seamlessly bridge WUSD across supported blockchain networks through Stargate Finance's proven infrastructure at https://stargate.finance/bridge. This integration leverages LayerZero's omnichain protocol to enable secure and efficient cross-chain transfers, providing users with enhanced flexibility in managing their WUSD holdings across different ecosystems. The bridging service supports Viction, Ethereum, Polygon and more networks to come, enabling users to access diverse DeFi ecosystems and optimize their transaction costs by choosing the most efficient network for their specific needs.

This milestone reinforces WSPN's commitment to building comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of the digital economy. The multi-chain accessibility of WUSD through Stargate Finance opens new possibilities for users, developers, and partners across different blockchain ecosystems, providing stable, reliable, and accessible financial infrastructure that bridges traditional and decentralized finance.

Visit https://stargate.finance/bridge to start bridging your WUSD across supported networks and unlocking new opportunities in the multi-chain ecosystem.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

