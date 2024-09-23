MILAN, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, 2024, under the theme "Fragrance Meets the World: Harmony in Symbiosis," Wuliangye's "Global Harmony Tour" returned to Europe, embarking on a new journey in Italy, with fine liquor as the connecting link. What may appear as a broad range of cross-disciplinary cultural exchanges is, in fact, a meticulously planned cultural feast by Wuliangye. The goal is to foster peak-level cultural dialogues through the universal language of fine liquor, bringing fresh inspiration and momentum to Wuliangye's high-quality development through deep exchanges and learning.

Wuliangye Global Harmony Tour: "Fragrance Meets" Italy

In 2023, Wuliangye collaborated with the Campari Group to create the "Wugroni" cocktail, using Wuliangye's 40% ABV aromatic base liquor "Wugu Song" as a substitute for gin in the original recipe. This marked a new paradigm of East-West fusion, internationalizing Chinese baijiu and localizing cocktail culture in China. In 2024, the collaboration deepened, with the Wugroni cocktail launched in over 700 bars across China, the U.S., Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., and Singapore, taking significant strides into international consumer markets.

Meanwhile, Wuliangye's partnership with Bulgari, a renowned high-end Italian brand, explored cross-category exchanges and cooperation. Wuliangye is exploring possibilities for its products to be featured in Bulgari's hotels, restaurants, and bars in the future.

During a visit to the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), Wuliangye stated, "This in-depth visit and exchange with IED allows us to learn and collaborate in various areas, including product design, liquor innovation, and craftsmanship. By drawing on global top-tier industrial design concepts and experience, we aim to transform high-quality development outcomes into a higher quality of life."

Additionally, on September 17 local time, the "Harmony Night" Overseas Chinese Event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival was held in Milan, Italy. Wuliangye made a prominent appearance as the event's "premium partner" and "designated liquor," celebrating the festival and promoting Chinese culture with the overseas Chinese community. Zeng Congqin, Chairman of Wuliangye Group Co., Ltd., delivered a speech via video, stating, "Harmony is the essence of Chinese culture, and the relentless pursuit of overseas Chinese. No matter where we are, harmony, coexistence, and reunion are the eternal aspirations of the Chinese people.

Contact: Joy Li, joy.li@ecoinst.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511781/Wuliangye_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511782/Wuliangye_Global_Harmony_Tour.jpg