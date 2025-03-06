WTA and PIF create the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program, the first-ever paid maternity leave for professional tennis players

A defining moment in women's sports

The pioneering initiative, supported by PIF and championed by the WTA Players' Council, marks the first time in women's sports history that comprehensive maternity benefits are available to independent, self-employed athletes

New PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program, a first-of-its-kind and the only maternity program in women's sports to be fully funded and supported by an external partner, provides up to 12 months of paid maternity leave

The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program empowers women tennis players, by providing the support and flexibility to pursue professional careers and build families

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIF and the WTA today announced the introduction of the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program, a groundbreaking initiative that provides eligible WTA players with the financial support and comprehensive resources to start or expand their families. PIF is the WTA's Global Partner.

Through the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program, WTA players will for the first time receive paid maternity leave up to 12 months, and have access to grants for fertility treatments to build families, as well as other benefits. From launch, the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program will offer benefits to more than 320 eligible WTA players.

The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program reflects the WTA and PIF's shared ambition to grow women's professional tennis, inspire more women and girls around the world to take up the game, and help address some of the challenges faced by female athletes. Since the inception of the PIF and WTA partnership in May 2024, maternity support has been identified as a key area for collaboration and a vital initiative by the WTA Players' Council, which represents the interests of players.

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: "It can be challenging to balance the physical and emotional demands of a professional tennis career with the complexities of motherhood and family life. For some time, we have been exploring how we can increase our support for players to help them become parents at a time of their choice. We are delighted that our partnership with PIF allows us to realize a key ambition to offer paid maternity and parental leave to more than 320 eligible WTA players. This initiative will provide the current and next generation of players the support and flexibility to explore family life, in whatever form they choose."

Alanoud Althonayan, Head of Events and Sponsorships at PIF, said: "PIF partnerships are designed to elevate every level of sport and leave a legacy of transformative impact on a global scale. Our partnership with WTA is built on a shared ambition, aligned with PIF's vision, purpose and values. The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program – a first-of-its-kind and the only maternity program in women's sports to be fully funded and supported by an external partner – opens new pathways to motherhood while creating a more inclusive environment where athletes can thrive in both their professional and personal lives."

Marina Storti, WTA Ventures CEO: "This ground-breaking initiative is a perfect demonstration of the power of partnership to help drive positive change for women's tennis. As a WTA global partner, PIF has shown a strong commitment to our sport and has worked closely with us and our players to develop the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program over the last year. We thank them for their valued support and their instrumental role in bringing these important benefits to WTA players."

Victoria Azarenka, WTA Players' Council Representative: "I'm honored to introduce this program, driven by players, and made possible with the support of PIF and the WTA. This marks the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family. Ensuring that programs like this exist has been a personal mission of mine, and I'm excited to see the lasting impact it will have for generations to come."

The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program is a first-of-its-kind initiative, representing the first and only maternity program in women's sport to be fully funded and supported by an external partner. Through their partnership, the WTA and PIF are playing a transformative role in the future of tennis, creating opportunities at scale for women athletes while ensuring they are not forced to choose between peak performance and future family planning. By prioritizing the holistic well-being of women athletes, the WTA and PIF are setting a new standard for brand partnerships, one that fosters long-term sustainability and a more equitable playing field for women in elite sport.

The eligibility criteria for participation in the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program includes competing in a certain number of WTA tournaments in a window of time, and receiving a special ranking, one of the existing benefits available through the WTA's Family Focus Program that makes it easier to return to competition after starting a family.

The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program is part of WTA's comprehensive Family Focus Program developed by the WTA to empower players to combine family life with professional sport. This includes special rankings that protect a player's ranking position during pregnancy and postpartum, allowing them to return at the same level for up to three years after giving birth, or up to two years following another means of parenthood, such as guardianship. Since special rankings after returning from pregnancy were introduced in 2019, 50 players have benefited.

Additionally, the WTA offers extensive support to players who are pregnant or new parents through the Hologic WTA Performance Health Team and Women's Health Taskforce, including physical assessments, mental health support and nutritional advice, as well as guidance on a staged return to play.

