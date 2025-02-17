WSPN Pioneers Stablecoin 2.0 at Consensus Hong Kong 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN (Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network) is thrilled to announce its participation in Consensus Hong Kong 2025, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital finance. As stablecoins emerge as a transformative force in global finance, with ARK Invest forecasting a $1.4 trillion market by 2030, WSPN is pioneering innovative Stablecoin 2.0 solutions that are reshaping the future of digital payments.

During Consensus Hong Kong on February 19-20, 2025, WSPN will showcase its cutting-edge stablecoin solutions at Booth #2103. Visitors will experience firsthand how WSPN's technology is driving this trillion-dollar market transformation through more efficient, secure, and transparent payment solutions while ensuring financial stability.

On the eve of the main conference, WSPN, together with industry leaders Solana, RedotPay, and MetaEra, will host an exclusive cocktail reception: "Stable Rise - Stablecoin 2.0: Future of Digital Payment". This high-profile gathering aims to unite visionaries and innovators who are actively shaping the future of digital payments.

The reception will feature insightful keynote speeches from industry leaders, premium networking opportunities, and discussions on the future of digital payments. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into the technology driving the next trillion-dollar market while exploring partnership opportunities in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region, solidifying WSPN's role as a pioneer in the stablecoin ecosystem.

Event Details:

WSPN at Consensus Hong Kong 2025: February 19-20, 2025 , Booth #2103, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

, Booth #2103, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre "Stable Rise - Stablecoin 2.0: Future of Digital Payment" Cocktail Party: February 18 , 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM , Conrad Hong Kong Garden Cafe Terrace. Register here: https://lu.ma/7ebuj5cd

Visit WSPN at Consensus Hong Kong 2025 to discover the future of digital payments through our Stablecoin 2.0 technology. Don't miss our exclusive cocktail reception to engage with industry leaders and be part of the conversation shaping the future of stablecoins.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg