WSPN Partners with Fractal to Expand Stablecoin Access on Bitcoin

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN (Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network), a global digital payments company, today announced a strategic partnership with Fractal, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution, to expand the reach and utility of its stablecoin, WUSD. This collaboration will bring WSPN's transparent, fully-backed stablecoin to Fractal's high-performance Bitcoin ecosystem, marking a significant step in WUSD's mission to bridge traditional finance with digital assets.

The partnership will enable WUSD, which is backed 1:1 by US dollars and fully collateralized by high-quality liquid assets, to be seamlessly integrated into Fractal's growing network of financial applications. This addresses a critical gap in the Bitcoin ecosystem by combining WSPN's regulatory-compliant stablecoin infrastructure with Fractal's ability to support internet-scale applications on Bitcoin. By leveraging Fractal's unique scaling technology, which has already attracted over 2 million active users since its launch three months ago, WUSD will be able to process high volumes of transactions while maintaining the security guarantees of the Bitcoin network.

"WSPN is committed to providing transparent, efficient digital payment solutions, and our partnership with Fractal represents a significant advancement in this mission," said Raymond Yuan, WSPN Founder and CEO. "By bringing WUSD to Fractal's innovative Bitcoin scaling platform, we're expanding our reach within the Bitcoin ecosystem while maintaining our core principles of stability, transparency, and compliance."

This collaboration comes as demand for regulated stablecoins continues to grow within the Bitcoin ecosystem. WUSD's integration with Fractal will enable new use cases for stable, dollar-denominated transactions, including decentralized trading, lending, and payments. The partnership will leverage Fractal's scaling capabilities to ensure WUSD transactions remain fast and cost-effective, even during periods of high demand.

"Integrating WUSD into Fractal marks a significant milestone in our mission to build a comprehensive financial ecosystem on Bitcoin," said Spencer Yang, Core Contributor of Fractal. "By partnering with WSPN, we're bringing transparent, regulated stablecoin infrastructure to our platform, enabling users to access stable value alongside our native FB token and expanding the possibilities for DeFi applications on Bitcoin."

The integration is expected to complete in the coming months, with specific features and launch dates to be announced. For more information about WSPN and Fractal, visit www.wspn.io and fractalbitcoin.io.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

About Factal

Fractal Bitcoin is the only Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers on top of the world's most-secure and -held blockchain.

Fractal enables infinite scalability and seamless integration with Bitcoin, allowing it to support internet-scale applications while maintaining high consistency with Bitcoin's core principles.

Fractal is seen as the "innovation playground" for Bitcoin, as it enables developers to flexibly try deployments with OP_CAT enabled, and provides a set of robust APIs and tooling to get started quickly.

Fractal's proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism — Cadence Mining — utilizes the same SHA256d algorithm as Bitcoin's, with 1/3 merged-mined with Bitcoin and 2/3 permissionlessly-mined for a balance of security and decentralization. The network is strongly miner-supported, with approximately 50–60% of the Bitcoin hashrates merged-mining Fractal, making it one of the top PoW networks today.

