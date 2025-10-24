WSPN Launches Checkout: Bringing Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure to E-Commerce

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced the launch of WSPN Checkout, a productized payment solution that embeds stablecoin technology directly into e-commerce merchant acquiring. This marks a significant milestone in WSPN's strategic vision to standardize stablecoins across global commerce scenarios.

WSPN Checkout enables e-commerce platforms to accept stablecoin payments from customers while offering flexible settlement options facilitated through licensed payment service providers. By productizing stablecoins for the e-commerce acquiring scenario, WSPN transforms what was once a novel payment instrument into standardized, enterprise-grade infrastructure that merchants can reliably integrate into their existing operations.

Traditional cross-border e-commerce payment solutions create significant operational friction: settlement times of 3-7 business days strain cash flow, transaction fees of 3-7% erode margins, and currency volatility introduces unpredictable risk. WSPN Checkout eliminates these pain points by leveraging stablecoin rails to deliver real-time settlement, dramatically reduced costs, and programmable payment flows that adapt to merchant needs.

"WSPN Checkout represents our commitment to productizing stablecoins for standardized scenarios," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN, "Merchants gain instant settlement and flexibility, all within a compliant framework designed for scale. This is how stablecoins transition from innovation to infrastructure."

The platform currently supports multiple leading stablecoins including WUSD, USDT, and USDC across major blockchain networks such as Ethereum, TRON, BSC, and Solana, with ongoing evaluation of additional assets and networks to optimize payment experiences. Built on this foundation, WSPN Checkout provides merchants with complete payment infrastructure featuring automated settlement, advanced reconciliation, and full API integration deployable within seven business days.

Beyond e-commerce acquiring, WSPN Checkout is part of a broader strategy to embed stablecoin technology into global products across multiple scenarios, including supply chain financing, treasury management, cross-border payments, payroll, and remittances. In e-commerce acquiring space specifically, WSPN partners with leading licensed payment service providers to deliver widespread merchant acceptance while maintaining the reliability and regulatory standards enterprises demand.

The launch comes as the stablecoin payment market reaches an inflection point. With projections indicating a $5 trillion market size by 2027 and a 72% compound annual growth rate from 2021-2027, stablecoins are transitioning from novel instruments to integrated financial products. WSPN Checkout positions merchants to capture this transformation by offering standardized, scalable stablecoin acceptance built for global impact.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

