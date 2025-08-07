WSPN Brings Next-Generation Stablecoin Innovation to Conviction 2025 Vietnam

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading stablecoin infrastructure provider with its flagship product stablecoin WUSD, announces its participation in Conviction 2025, Vietnam's premier blockchain and Web3 conference taking place August 9-10, 2025, at Thisky Hall in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of Vietnam Tech Frontier 2025, Conviction 2025 represents a pivotal moment for blockchain innovation in Southeast Asia. The conference will gather over 5,000 attendees, 100+ industry-leading speakers, and 100+ Web3 projects under one roof, making it the region's most significant gathering of blockchain builders, investors, and innovators.

Key Conference Highlights

WSPN will deliver thought leadership through two strategic speaking engagements that address critical market needs. Jann Jiang, Head of Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships, will participate in the fireside chat "Money Reimagined - Stablecoins and the Future of Financial System" on the Vision Stage (August 9, 14:40-15:05). With her unique background spanning traditional banking at DBS and Citibank to blockchain innovation during Singapore's first wave of Digital Payment Token licensing, Jann will share insights on how stablecoins are transforming global financial infrastructure.

Bryan Foo, Product (Growth) Manager, will join the panel "Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption in Emerging Markets" on the Innovation Stage (August 10, 11:11-11:45). Drawing from nearly 7 years of experience in strategy consulting and digital transformation across Asia, Bryan will explore user-centric solutions and growth strategies that drive real-world stablecoin adoption in emerging markets.

Interactive Booth Experience

Conference participants can visit WSPN at Booth 38 to explore comprehensive stablecoin solutions and engage directly with the team about partnership opportunities. The booth will feature WUSD's core advantages: 1:1 USD backing with full collateralization, global accessibility through leading exchanges, and 24/7 near-instant settlement with complete on-chain transparency.

The booth will also showcase WSPN's strategic partnership with Viction, featuring WUSD as the Native Stablecoin to Viction. Issued directly on the Viction chain for maximum performance, this collaboration enables gasless transactions and seamless global payments. Visitors can learn about cost-free WUSD transfers and instant value exchange capabilities worldwide, unlocking the full potential of finance across Banking, Payments, Real World Assets (RWAs), and DeFi applications.

WSPN's participation in Conviction 2025 demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing stablecoin adoption across Southeast Asia's rapidly evolving digital payment landscape. By combining exhibition presence with thought leadership sessions, WSPN positions itself as a key contributor to the region's digital finance transformation.

The conference engagement aligns with Vietnam's emergence as a blockchain innovation hub and reflects WSPN's strategy to connect global infrastructure capabilities with local market opportunities in emerging economies.

Visit WSPN at Conviction 2025 to discover the future of stablecoin infrastructure and explore how WUSD is transforming digital payments across emerging markets. Join us at Booth 38 and attend our speaking sessions to be part of the conversation shaping the next generation of blockchain finance in Southeast Asia.

Event Details

WSPN at Conviction 2025

Booth : #38 - Visit us for live demos and partnership discussions

: #38 - Visit us for live demos and partnership discussions Speaking Sessions : August 9 , 14:40-15:05 | Vision Stage

"Money Reimagined - Stablecoins and the Future of Financial System"

Fireside Chat with Jann, Head of Ecosystem & Partnerships, WSPN August 10 , 11:11-11:45 | Innovation Stage

"Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption in Emerging Markets"

Panel Discussion featuring Bryan Foo , Product (Growth) Manager, WSPN

:

Conviction 2025 Information

Dates : August 9-10, 2025

: Location : Thisky Hall, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

: Thisky Hall, Thu Duc City, Website : https://conviction.vn

: https://conviction.vn Tickets: https://dagora.xyz/playground/conviction

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg