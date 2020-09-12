WSN (World Sports Network) Announces Weekly Free-To-Play Season Long NFL Contest

ISELIN, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network announces a new free-to-play contest to be ran concurrently every week of the NFL season.

WSN is proud to bring a free-to-play sweepstakes to football fans in the US. The contest, announced today, will be a weekly free-to-play format where the contestants make predictions on the outcomes of twelve Sunday games every week.

"Sports have been on hiatus due to the coronavirus making this year's resumption of the NFL an even bigger event than it usually is. With that in mind we wanted to do something special for the fans who've had such a hard year," Managing Director of WSN, James Whitlock.

The weekly winner will be awarded a $200 Amazon gift card on normal weeks with larger prizes being awarded for special games such as the Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

The WSN contest stands in contrast to other similarly themed sweepstakes that although offer huge dollar amounts can be nearly impossible to win.



