WRI & Rockefeller Foundation: Early Climate Health Investments Generate 68-Fold Gains in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

New World Resources Institute analysis, supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, reveals that every $1 invested in preparing for climate-caused health risks can yield up to $68 in benefits for communities in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East.





Research shows how tools and services like early warning systems and disease surveillance significantly reduce deaths and illness, helping more communities in low- and middle-income countries become more resilient.

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Resources Institute (WRI) and The Rockefeller Foundation today announced new research from WRI, which finds that early investment in climate health solutions in low- and middle-income countries can yield between US$4 and US$68 in benefits for every US$1 invested.

With funding from The Rockefeller Foundation, WRI analyzed a range of tools and services — such as early warning systems, disease surveillance and public awareness campaigns — across 46 projects in 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (26), Latin America and the Caribbean (7), Asia (4), and the Middle East and North Africa (3).

The research shows that delivering a full package of these tools and services helps governments, hospitals, emergency responders and communities better understand, prepare for, mitigate, and respond to the health impacts of extreme heat, weather disasters and other climate risks affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

"Climate disasters are becoming more frequent and more destructive, but how severely they affect human health is still within our control," said Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO of WRI. "Health is the most human face of climate change — it affects everyone, especially children, and disproportionately harms the poorest communities. Investing in anticipating climate-related health risks can save lives and deliver returns many times over. This is one of the highest-return opportunities to protect people in a changing climate — but only if countries and development partners step up."

Climate change is emerging as one of the defining public health challenges of our time. Rising temperatures are driving more frequent and severe heatwaves, while floods and extreme weather events are accelerating the spread of infectious diseases and disrupting healthcare systems. This includes, but is not limited to, malaria, dengue, cholera, diarrhea, and heatstroke, which disproportionately affect more vulnerable populations. Without stronger action, low- and middle-income countries could face nearly 16 million deaths and more than $20 trillion in economic losses by 2050 from climate-related health impacts. Yet, less than half of health ministries currently integrate climate data into national health surveillance systems, according to a forthcoming survey by the World Health Organization.

The study finds that every $1 invested by low- and middle-income countries in these services can yield US$4 to US$68 in economic benefits, depending on local conditions and implementation. These investments enable earlier, more targeted actions that reduce illness and death — lowering emergency response costs and easing long-term strain on health systems.

"The climate crisis is a health crisis, one that is hurting the people already most vulnerable to the impacts of extreme heat and natural disasters," said Dr. Naveen Rao, Senior Vice President of Health at The Rockefeller Foundation. "This study shows how even modest investments can help communities get ahead of climate-driven health threats, strengthening health systems and saving lives. The priority now is scaling these solutions to match the risks."

High Returns, Modest Costs

WRI estimates that for a low- and middle-income country with a population of 25 million, delivering a full package of these tools and services costs an estimated $18 million per year (or 72 cents per person) with individual components ranging from $1.4 million to $5.9 million annually — a relatively modest investment compared to the value of lives saved and losses avoided.

In some cases, returns are even higher. Efforts to strengthen the resilience of health facilities generated returns of $168 for every $1 invested in Jamaica and $317 in St. Lucia. Urban heat wave warning systems in Indian cities show average returns of around $50 per $1 invested.

Despite the clear benefits, adoption remains limited. Many health ministries report that climate-related health services are among the most difficult to fund, while many national meteorological agencies often lack the resources to support the cross-agency collaboration needed to develop them.

"If we fail to act, our changing climate will continue to reshape health risks faster than our systems can adapt," said Professor Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General. "But we are not powerless. We already have the science, data, and tools to anticipate and reduce these risks. Investing in climate services for health should not be seen as a burden: it is a life‑saving, cost‑effective choice that helps countries act earlier, protect people, and prevent crises before they escalate."

About World Resources Institute (WRI)

WRI works to improve people's lives, protect and restore nature and stabilize the climate. As an independent research organization, we leverage our data, expertise and global reach to influence policy and catalyze change across systems like food, land and water; energy; and cities. Our 2,000+ staff work on the ground in more than a dozen focus countries and with partners in over 50 nations.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance, including with our public charity, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation.