WPIC Marketing + Technologies Announces China E-commerce Accelerator Batch II

Program designed to launch global brands in China in under 30 days in time for 11/11/ Singles' Day Festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the world's first China E-commerce Accelerator, WPIC Marketing + Technologies have announced they are accepting applications from interested brands for Batch II of the program, with registration opening July 1, 2020.

Announced in Spring 2020, WPIC's China E-commerce Accelerator program is designed to launch global organizations in the Chinese market in under 30 days and has facilitated successful market entry from several brands in a variety of sectors, including apparel, cosmetics and healthcare, food and beverage, toys, and more.

"Due to the overwhelming demand that the China E-commerce Accelerator program received this year, we've decided to work with our partners at Alibaba and JD.com to unlock a second batch of slots for interested brands," says Joseph Cooke, President and Co-founder of WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

WPIC's China E-commerce Accelerator was launched in March of 2020, to assist organizations around the world in need of rapid APAC market access against the backdrop of halted global retail and commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

6/18 shopping festival sees massive growth

Batch I of the Accelerator program was designed to launch brands in China inside of 30 days and in time for the 2020 6/18 shopping festival, one of the largest retail days in history. On Friday, June 19th, Alibaba and JD announced that the sales event had generated more than $136.5 billion USD in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) between their two platforms, easily surpassing last year's 11/11 Singles' Day festival.

Mr. Cooke added: "Based on Discripto™ data, we always knew that the 2020 6/18 festival was going to be one of the largest consumer days in history, but what the platforms have announced is astronomical year-over-year growth. Clearly, the Chinese consumer has pivoted to e-commerce during COVID-19, and it looks like those behaviors are here to stay."

Accelerator Program

The Accelerator program features:

Rapid approval of store activation (reducing time from weeks to days) at Tmall and JD

Expedited growth on leading e-commerce platforms including Tmall and JD

Fast-tracked Discripto ™ data programs that provide merchandising strategy within days

data programs that provide merchandising strategy within days Opening of legal, financial, warehousing and logistical channels to move product into the market and expatriate revenue; handling of domestic tax and regulatory requirements

End-to-end marketing, creative and ongoing channel management; access to WPIC's live stream studios and network of KOLs

Mr. Cooke added: "When we first launched the China E-commerce Accelerator Program, we were trying to assist organizations that were negatively affected by the economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak by helping unlock new markets. Today, as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic, we realize that the program has resonated with a much wider audience globally, so we're going to help as many appropriate brands as possible launch in the market. If you think China market entry may be on your organization's roadmap for 2020, we encourage you to reach out and speak with our team."

Organizations interested in participating in Batch II of WPIC's China E-commerce Accelerator Program are asked to submit their paperwork in advance of the August 1, 2020 deadline. Accepted parties will be notified quickly thereafter to ensure brands are launched in advance of September's 9/9 festival, which provides sufficient runway to demonstrate success in the market in advance of the 2020 11/11 Singles' Day festival.

For more information about Batch II of WPIC's China E-commerce Accelerator program, please visit www.wpic.co or contact info@wpic.co.

