WowNow Debuts at CES 2026

An AI-Driven End-to-End Manufacturing Platform Turning Ideas into Reality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Chinese tech innovator WowNow debuted at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall, Booth 21126. The company unveiled its AI-driven design and manufacturing platform built for consumers.

WowNow brings personal creativity beyond the screen. Users can turn a simple idea into a real, physical product—one that can be made, delivered, and owned. The debut highlights a new level of AI and smart manufacturing made accessible to everyday creators.

On opening day, the WowNow booth quickly became one of Central Hall's busiest stops. Visitors lined up to try the experience. One U.S. visitor shared: "I don't know anything about design or manufacturing—I just wanted to make a special gift for my daughter." He entered a simple idea and soon received a customized TimeTag. When he tapped the NFC area with his phone, his daughter's laughter played instantly—alongside images of her running and playing. "My idea came to life—all I did was share it," he said. The moment captured WowNow's brand belief: "Make Your Inside, Outside."

At CES, WowNow demonstrated its fully integrated workflow—creation, production, and interaction—working as one system. Using the app, users input ideas by text, voice, or images. AI generates ready-to-manufacture designs with real-time previews and easy edits. Once confirmed, the design is sent to TimeForge, WowNow's all-in-one manufacturing system for precision machining, full-color UV printing, finishing, and NFC programming.

In minutes, digital content becomes a physical TimeTag. Users scan a QR code to collect their finished pieces, then tap NFC to open linked audio, video, or AI-powered interactive content on a smartphone or the TimeEcho desktop device.

"TimeTag isn't the endpoint—it's a gateway connecting emotion, content, and the digital world," said the WowNow team. "What we deliver isn't a static object, but a living medium that can evolve over time."

Creators and industry representatives across tech, art, music, and lifestyle described WowNow as "Creation Becomes Manufacturing"—where industrial-grade capability meets consumer simplicity.

WowNow is developed by P&R Measurement Technology Co., Ltd. (PRM). PRM supports enterprise clients through P2M (Professional-to-Manufacturing/Machine) services, while WowNow scales C2M (Consumer-to-Manufacturing/Machine) experiences for individual creators.

Looking ahead, WowNow plans to deepen AI-driven, flexible manufacturing—making personalized creation part of everyday life.

Make Your Inside, Outside. This is WowNow's answer to the future of manufacturing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856404/image_5032890_27949736.jpg