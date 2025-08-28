Wound Dressings Market worth US$15.87 billion by 2030 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wound Dressings Market, valued at US$10.89 billion in 2024, stood at US$11.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$15.87 billion by the end of the period. This growth is largely fueled by the rising incidence of traumatic and burn injuries, an increasing burden of chronic diseases, and a growing elderly population, which are driving the demand for effective wound care solutions.

Government support through favorable initiatives and reimbursement policies is also contributing to market expansion. However, the high cost and potential risks associated with advanced wound dressings may hinder their widespread adoption. Nonetheless, emerging markets present promising opportunities due to ongoing technological advancements in wound care. Despite this potential, market growth in underdeveloped regions remains constrained by a lack of trained healthcare professionals and low awareness levels.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123903496

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wound Dressings Market"

394 - Tables

50 - Figures

352 - Pages

By type, the wound dressings market is divided into traditional wound dressings and advanced wound dressings. In 2024, the advanced wound dressings segment held the largest market share. This dominance is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetic ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers, along with a growing number of surgical procedures, increased patient awareness, and a surge in burn-related injuries. These factors have accelerated the demand for advanced dressings that offer improved healing, infection control, and patient comfort.

By end users, in 2024, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market. This can be attributed to the global rise in chronic wounds, particularly those associated with diabetes, as well as the availability of specialized wound care services and professionals in these settings. The growing need for effective wound management in clinical environments continues to drive the demand for both advanced and traditional wound dressings in this segment.

By geography, the wound dressings market is segmented into five major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest share of the wound dressings market in 2024 due to a combination of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and strong adoption of advanced wound dressings as well as traditional dressings. The region has a significant aging population, which is more prone to chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, driving consistent demand for wound dressings. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies across major European countries, increased awareness of wound management practices, and the presence of leading market players with strong distribution networks have contributed to the region's dominant position. Continuous investment in research and innovation, along with strict regulatory standards ensuring product quality and safety, further supports market growth in Europe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=123903496

Prominent players in the wound dressings market include Solventum (US), Smith+ Nephew (UK), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B. Braun SE (Germany), Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Mativ Holdings, Inc. (US), and Owens & Minor (US), among others.

Solventum (US):

Following its spinoff from 3M in April 2024, Solventum emerged as an independent player in the healthcare space, now actively working to build its own identity in the wound dressings market. Previously benefiting from 3M's resources and global brand, the company is now focused on delivering value through innovation and strategic growth initiatives. It develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of wound care solutions aimed at improving outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers. Leveraging its strength in material science and integrating digital technologies, the company is enhancing its competitive position in the wound dressings segment, targeting improved clinical performance and cost-efficiency for healthcare systems.

Smith+Nephew (UK)

Smith+Nephew is a key global player in the wound dressings market, offering a comprehensive range of products, including advanced wound dressings and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices. Its strong global footprint is supported by an efficient distribution network that ensures accessibility across developed and emerging markets. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to deliver differentiated wound care solutions. In 2024 alone, it invested USD 289.0 million in R&D, following USD 339.0 million in 2023 and USD 345.0 million in 2022. This sustained focus on innovation has reinforced its position as a trusted and innovative provider in the wound dressings market.

Molnlycke AB (Sweden)

Mölnlycke AB holds a strong position in the global wound dressings market, backed by its extensive distribution network spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The company actively pursues organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain its leadership in the market. In October 2024, the company acquired PGF Industry Solutions (Austria), a manufacturer of Granudacyn wound cleansing and moistening solutions. This acquisition further strengthens Mölnlycke's wound care portfolio and enhances its product availability, with Granudacyn already distributed in over 50 countries. These efforts reinforce the company's strategic focus on expanding its wound dressings offerings and market reach.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Wound Care Market

Traditional Wound Care Market

Advanced Wound Care Market

Wound Care Biologics Market

Burn Care Market

Get access to the latest updates on Wound Dressings Companies and Wound Dressings Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg