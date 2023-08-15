Wound Care Biologics Market to Reach $3.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global wound care biologics market is driven by growing burden of burn injuries and road accidents, surge in incidences of chronic diseases, and advancements in wound care management.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wound Care Biologics Market by Product (Biological Skin Substitutes and Topical Agents), by Wound Type, (Acute Wound and Chronic Wound.), and by End User, (Hospitals and Clinics, Wound Centers and Burn Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global wound care biologics industry generated 1.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Wound Care Biologics Market Forecast 2032- Allied Market Research- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10712

Biologics are the treatment products that are extracted from living organisms, such as human cells, animal tissues, or microorganisms. Wound care biologics are widely used to treat chronic and acute wounds, such as surgical wounds, diabetic ulcers, and pressure sores. It is a cutting-edge solution that promotes healing, reduces pain, relieves itching and irritation, and prevents infection.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing burden of burn injuries and road accidents, surge in incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rise in number of surgeries, and advancements in wound care management drive the growth of the global wound care biologics market. However, the high cost associated with wound care biologics and stringent regulations for manufacturing of wound care products restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets such as availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and establishment of hospitals and research institutes present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.3 billion CAGR 6.1 % No. of Pages in Report 255 Segments covered Product, Wound Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of HIV and cancer Surge in incidences of chronic diseases and surgeries Advancements in wound care management Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost of wound care biologics Stringent regulations for manufacturing of wound care products

Impact of Covid-19 on Wound Care Biologics Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global wound care biologics market, owing to a decrease in demand for wound care biologics products.

In addition, delays in diagnosis or treatment for chronic diseases and delays in research and development activities hampered the market growth during pandemic.

However, the market has recovered after pandemic, and is showing stable growth, owing to increase in number of patient visits for diagnosis of chronic diseases, rise in advancements in wound care biologics, and rise in research and development activities in wound care.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10712

The biological skin substitute segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the biological skin substitute segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global wound care biologics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high adoption of biological skin substitutes for treating a variety of wound types, such as chronic wounds, burns, and surgical wounds.

The chronic wound segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on wound type, the chronic wound segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths the global wound care biologics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in number of elderly individuals experiencing chronic wounds and growing awareness about advanced wound care.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user channel, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global wound care biologics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the presence of specialized wound care departments or dedicated wound care centers within hospitals. These facilities are equipped with advanced infrastructure, specialized healthcare professionals, and the necessary resources to administer wound care biologics effectively, which supports the segment growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global wound care biologics market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for treatment, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer promote the growth of the wound care biologics market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population with increase in need of diagnostic procedures, surge in prevalence of chronic wound and acute wound, rise in research and development activities and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the wound care biologics market.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10712

Leading Market Players: -

ConvaTec Group plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Kerecis

Lavior Pharma Inc.

MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Organogenesis Holding Inc.

Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation.

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global wound care biologics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product approval, and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/wound-care-biologics-market.html

Trending Research in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:





David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research