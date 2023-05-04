Worldwide Data Center Power Market to Surpass $27 Billion by 2028, Insights on Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 41 Countries - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the worldwide data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022-2028.

Worldwide Data Center Power Market

The growing number of data center construction has prompted data center investors to install energy-efficient power infrastructure. Different trends have been witnessed in the market regarding the adoption of UPS systems or generator units. Data center operators have been investing in innovative solutions such as generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generator sets, and others. Regarding UPS systems, the market has shown more inclination toward adopting battery types such as nickel-zinc, lithium-ion, VRLA, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries.

Worldwide Data Center Power Market Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 27.02 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 18.54 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 6.48 % Power Capacity (2028) 9,778.6 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Electrical Infrastructure, UPS System Capacity, Generator Capacity, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia Countries Covered The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of Latin America, the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Other Western European Countries, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Iceland, Russia, Poland, Other Central & Eastern European Countries, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Other African Countries, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asian Countries Market Dynamics A Surge in Rack Power Density Across the Industry

The Power Outages in the Market

North America is the most mature market globally, with major dominance in investment and power capacity share, led by the U.S. Canada is an emerging market with steady growth in data centers.

Globally, Latin America is one of the emerging markets. The market is growing due to major contributions from Brazil, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, which are witnessing growth in digitalization and connectivity.

Western Europe is one of the growing markets in data center development. The region's major growth is contributed by markets such as the UK, Germany, and France. Markets such as Ireland and the Netherlands witnessed little impact on investments due to the ban on data center construction. There is significant growth in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increased as the construction methods seemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region.

One of the reasons operators prefer Nordics for data center developments in the region's cold climate, which helps operators cut down on cooling costs and reduce their PUE significantly. Data center operators are signing PPA with renewable energy providers to increase sustainability by decreasing their carbon footprint. For instance, Telia and Telenor signed a PPA with Better Energy for a solar park construction in Denmark.

Market Trends

The market has adopted energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping the data center operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers. Data center operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. The market has also witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several data center operators.

The data center market is significantly moving toward sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. For instance, data center operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of data center facilities.

Market Segmentation

Electrical Infrastructure

(UPS) Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS System Capacity

<=500 KVA

>500-1,000 KVA

>1,000 KVA

Generator Capacity

0-1.5 MW

5-3 MW

>=3 MW

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Western Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Netherlands





Ireland





Switzerland





Italy





Spain





Belgium





Other Western European Countries



Nordics



Sweden





Denmark





Norway





Finland & Iceland

&

Central & Eastern Europe



Russia





Poland





Other Central & Eastern European Countries



Middle East



UAE





Saudi Arabia





Israel





Other Middle Eastern Countries



Africa



South Africa





Kenya





Nigeria





Other African Countries



APAC



China





Hong Kong





Australia





New Zealand





Japan





India





South Korea





Taiwan





Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Indonesia





Malaysia





Thailand





Philippines





Vietnam





Other Southeast Asian Countries

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence