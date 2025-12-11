World's Top Riders Seek Rolex Grand Slam Glory at CHI Geneva 2025

GENEVA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping will once again close its season in spectacular fashion at the Palexpo from 11-14 December, as CHI Geneva stages another edition of one of the sport's most revered Majors. Marking its 64th edition, the event takes on added significance in 2025, as Rolex headlines the Rolex Grand Prix for the 25th time – a partnership that has helped elevate the Swiss Major to global prominence. Over four days of elite competition, many of the world's top riders – including no fewer than 14 Major winners – and horses will return to Geneva's festive indoor arena, with the show culminating in Sunday's Rolex Grand Prix.

The Netherlands' Harrie Smolders (centre) celebrates winning 2024's CHI Geneva Rolex Grand Prix - one of the four Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping Majors - with tennis players and Rolex Testimonees Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (left) and Garbiñe Muguruza (right). Photo credit: Ashley Neuhof/Rolex Grand Slam

Since becoming part of the Rolex Grand Slam in 2013, CHI Geneva has produced some of the sport's most unforgettable moments. Swiss stars and Rolex Testimonees Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs have become synonymous with the Palexpo, delivering performances that have helped to shape the event's identity. Both return in 2025 to the arena where they achieved some of their most career-defining victories.

Guerdat – a three-time Major winner – arrives with a record that speaks for itself, and his 2013 and 2015 triumphs aboard Nino des Buissonnets remain among the most memorable in the history of CHI Geneva's Rolex Grand Prix. With back-to-back Rolex Grand Slam victories at Geneva (2019, 2021) and Spruce Meadows (2023, 2024), Fuchs arrives as one of the sport's strongest Major contenders.

This year's international line-up promises fierce competition. Germany fields a formidable squad: Daniel Deusser, another rider boasting three Major triumphs; Richard Vogel, winner of the 2023 Rolex Grand Prix at CHI Geneva and one of show jumping's rising forces, Christian Ahlmann, a one-time Major winner [CHIO Aachen 2017]; alongside Sophie Hinners, Christian Kukuk, and Hans-Dieter Dreher – all capable of delivering the faultless rounds that Geneva demands.

Austria's Max Kühner, a past Major winner at The Dutch Masters in 2021, returns with ambitions of adding to his already impressive record. The current world number 23's technical riding is particularly well suited to Geneva's indoor arena.

Belgium brings an exceptionally strong delegation in the winner of the Rolex Grand Prix at CHIO Aachen in 2017, Grégory Wathelet, Nicola Philippaerts, and Gilles Thomas – a combination of experience, firepower, and emerging brilliance, with the latter rider set to challenge for this year's Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final crown for the first time. Each of these three athletes arrive with genuine Major-winning potential.

France adds further star power through Julien Epaillard, who is renowned for his electrifying speed. 'The Flying Frenchman' will be supported by the seasoned talents of Kevin Staut and one-time Major winner Simon Delestre, who claimed his Rolex Grand Slam title at The Dutch Masters 2025.

From Great Britain, current world number three-ranked rider Ben Maher returns as one of the sport's most dependable big-event performers. The Tokyo 2020 Individual Olympic champion – who will have his first Major victory in his sights – will be joined by Scott Brash, who arrives in Geneva as the Rolex Grand Slam Live Contender following his Spruce Meadows Major victory with Hello Jefferson in September. Brash's 2025 form, his current world number two ranking, and five Major victories, including his previous Rolex Grand Prix win at CHI Geneva in 2014, ensure he remains a headline presence. Rising talents Harry Charles and Jessica Mendoza bolster an already potent British challenge, which is further strengthened by the addition of Donald Whitaker.

The first and only winner of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, Brash reflected on his 2015 triumph: "For me winning the Grand Slam is a dream come true. It is incredible winning one Major, but to win all three in a row – the three most difficult Grands Prix in the world – and what's more with the same horse – is simply fantastic, simply a dream come true, I don't know how else to describe it."

On the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping concept, Brash said: "This initiative by Rolex is incredible for our sport. We are athletes – we need goals. The Rolex Grand Slam gives us a clear goal, and we give our very best for the bonus. Rolex has been an excellent partner in the field of show jumping for many years. It is fantastic to experience how this commitment – and with it also the sport – further develop – we are all extremely grateful for this."

Ireland is represented by a phenomenally experienced contingent, comprising Denis Lynch, Cian O'Connor, Daniel Coyle, and Shane Sweetnam, with each of them bringing proven class from the world's most demanding 5* shows. The quartet is joined by Tom Wachman, who will be competing at his third Major, and whose strong upward trajectory marks him as one of Ireland's brightest young contenders.

With his trademark composure, the Netherlands' Harrie Smolders will be aiming to defend his 2024 CHI Geneva Rolex Grand Prix title, while Kim Emmen further strengthens the Dutch bid. Their challenge is bolstered by the presence of Willem Greve, another rider with a Major victory to his name [The Dutch Masters 2024], who can excel in Geneva's demanding arena.

Sweden's charge is spearheaded by the 2022 Individual and Team World Champion, and one-time Major winner [The Dutch Masters 2019] Henrik von Eckermann, whose wealth of experience makes him a formidable opponent in Geneva's technical Grand Prix. He is joined this year by fellow Swedish star Peder Fredricson.

North America is represented by the current highest ranked rider in the world, Kent Farrington, whose Rolex Grands Prix victories at CHI Geneva in 2017 and CHIO Aachen in 2019 make him a force to be reckoned with. Farrington will be joined by compatriot and one of America's brightest talents, Lillie Keenan, as well as U.S. contender Kyle King, who finished a very commendable second in this year's CP 'International', presented by Rolex at Spruce Meadows.

Brazilian contender Pedro Veniss heads back to Geneva – where he won the Rolex Grand Prix in 2016 – armed with the composure and top-level experience that have kept him competitive at the sport's highest level.

Host nation Switzerland will be out in full force. Alongside Guerdat and Fuchs, the home bid is strengthened by Edouard Schmitz and Pius Schwizer, while rising U25 talent Gaëtan Joliat adds further depth to an already powerful Swiss contingent.

Will Harrie Smolders successfully defend his Rolex Grand Prix title? Will Scott Brash continue his charge as the Rolex Grand Slam Live Contender? Or will a new challenger begin their own quest for show jumping's most coveted prize? One thing is certain: all eyes will turn to CHI Geneva as the sport awaits its next defining moment.

Step inside the world of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping like never before with The Slam Show – a 20-minute action-packed programme that brings you straight into the centre of the sport's most prestigious competitions – the Rolex Grand Slam Majors. Each episode combines breathtaking competition highlights, in-depth rider insights, exclusive interviews, and rare behind-the-scenes access from the Rolex Grand Slam Majors. To watch all six episodes of The Slam Show, click HERE

Media Information

For further information on the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, please contact: press@rolexgrandslam.com

About the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping

The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping unites the Majors in Aachen (GER), Geneva (SUI), Spruce Meadows (CAN) and 's-Hertogenbosch (NED) into a contest for the most prestigious trophy on the international equestrian sport circuit. Four superlative shows, four epic arenas steeped in tradition, a challenge – geared towards the best horses and riders in the world.

The concept of the Rolex Grand Slam is simple, the bonus system spectacular: The rider, who wins three shows in succession, receives one million Euros on top of the prize money. Should the rider then continue his success story by winning the fourth Major in a row, he receives a further bonus of one million Euros. A rider, who wins two shows in succession, picks up a bonus of 500,000 Euros. It is always the rider that counts, it is therefore possible to win a bonus on different horses. The system is an infinite cycle; it is detached from the calendar year. In this way, the Rolex Grand Slam becomes an endless story, one of the most exciting concepts in international sporting history.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842923/Rolex_Grand_Slam_of_Show_Jumping.jpg