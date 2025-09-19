World's First LEGO® Masters Academy Opens at LEGO House in Billund

Step inside the only LEGO® Masters Academy in the world, for a hands-on building experience, now open for kids and adults alike

BILLUND, Denmark, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGO® House today officially opens the doors to its most immersive creative experience yet: LEGO Masters Academy, a one-of-a-kind building experience inspired by the global LEGO Masters TV phenomenon.

LEGO House Master Academy

Located inside LEGO House, the Home of the Brick™, LEGO Masters Academy is a separate ticketed experience where kids and adults can step into a dynamic studio environment where they can learn to build with LEGO elements like the pros, unleash their creativity, and discover real techniques used by LEGO Designers and LEGO Masters champions from around the world to create masterpieces.

This first-of-its-kind experience is exclusive to LEGO House in Billund, Denmark.

"LEGO House was built to celebrate the fans whose creativity has shaped the LEGO brand," says Kathrine Kirk Muff, Managing Director of LEGO House. "Within the LEGO Masters Academy, we continue that mission — inspiring the master builders of tomorrow by sparking imagination and equipping them with new building skills they can take home. Our hope is that every visitor leaves inspired, confident, and ready to build in new ways they never imagined before."

A Multi-Level Experience for Aspiring LEGO Masters

Currently, guests can choose from two levels of LEGO Masters Academy sessions:

Level 2 – A family-friendly creative session that encourages collaboration, design thinking, and playful storytelling. Suitable for kids aged 5+ and their families.

Level 3 – A more advanced hands-on challenge focused on techniques, structure, and detail. Recommended for guests aged 10+ looking to take their skills to the next level.

Level 1 and Level 4 – Launching in 2026.

Each session takes place in a vibrant, studio-style setting inspired by the iconic LEGO Masters set, complete with dramatic lighting, video screens, and individual building stations. Depending on the level, guests will learn signature techniques like SNOT (Studs Not On Top), greebling, and more. Every participant leaves with their own custom creation, along with a boost in building confidence.

Ticket prices per guest:

Level 2 "Build Me Up": 23.18 (includes LEGO bricks valued from £17.36)





23.18 (includes LEGO bricks valued from £17.36) Level 3 "aROUND the bricks we go": £29 (includes LEGO bricks valued from £23.18)

More LEGO Masters Moments. Only at LEGO House.

During autumn 2025, LEGO House offers even more ways to celebrate LEGO Masters creativity:

The World Wonderliner Exhibit – One of the longest builds in LEGO Masters U.S. history, created by 2023 winners Christopher and Robert, on display at LEGO Square in LEGO House until 26 October 2025 .





– One of the longest builds in LEGO Masters U.S. history, created by 2023 winners Christopher and Robert, on display at LEGO Square in LEGO House until . Creative Lab Trophies Challenge – Guests can build their own trophy to celebrate someone they admire. A special nod to the LEGO Masters Academy spirit of celebrating creativity, confidence, and collaboration. The activity runs until 3 November 2025 .





– Guests can build their own trophy to celebrate someone they admire. A special nod to the LEGO Masters Academy spirit of celebrating creativity, confidence, and collaboration. The activity runs until . LEGO Masters Make & Take activity – On 17, 19, and 20 September 2025 , guests can join a special in-store activity at the LEGO Store at LEGO House, to build their own LEGO Masters logo to take home as a souvenir.

(17 Sept: 14.00–16.00; 19 Sept: 14.00–16.00; 20 Sept: 12.00–14.00)

The LEGO Masters Academy is open for booking at LEGOHouse.com, with limited sessions available each week. Guests can book online now and Master the Brick - Only at LEGO House.

Website for more information: https://legohouse.com/en-gb/

Masters academy information: https://legohouse.com/en-gb/what-s-on/lego-masters-academy/

Buy tickets: https://legohouse.com/en-gb/tickets/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776745/LEGO_HOUSE.jpg