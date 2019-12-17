WorldRemit Makes Senior Hire, Demonstrating Commitment to Growth

Sophie has held senior management roles at consumer-facing disruptors like Expedia and Trainline, where she led product, marketing and commercial teams. She previously spent over a decade in investment and strategic advisory at Investor AB and Bain & Co in the USA and in Europe. She has volunteered for NGOs in Africa and Latin America and holds an MBA from Stanford business school.

WorldRemit is entering a period of growth following a successful $175m Series D fundraise. The company is ramping up its plans for global growth, including by expansion into new service areas.

Breon Corcoran, CEO of WorldRemit said: "I am delighted that an executive of Sophie's calibre and industry experience has chosen to join WorldRemit at this exciting time. WorldRemit has been a pioneer in making money transfers as easy as sending a text and as we continue to grow and stand out on speed, service, security and value, we need strong leadership. I welcome the insight and rigour that she will bring and look forward to working with her."

Sophie Krishnan said: "I am excited to be joining WorldRemit at this critical time as we move into this next phase of growth. World Remit is a leader in our field and we have exciting plans to accelerate our growth, help customers transfer money securely and quickly and reduce the cost to them."

About WorldRemit

Leading digital money transfer company WorldRemit has disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players, such as Western Union, by taking international money transfers online - making them more convenient, safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send money from over 50 countries to recipients in over 150 countries across the world. We offer our service and operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 800 people worldwide.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of payout options to recipients including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – early investors in Facebook, Netflix and Slack – WorldRemit's headquarters are in London, UK with a global presence including offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

