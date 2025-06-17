Worldmark by Bharti Real Estate: India Shifts from Commercial Business Districts to Global Business Districts

Identifies and bridges the demand for Integrated Infrastructure, Global Connectivity, and Talent Concentration

For the first time in India, Bharti Real Estate, which is part of Bharti Enterprises, is constructing Worldmark as the first integrated boundary-less business district in the country. Following extensive research into the criteria for a Global Business District, this GBD will cover over 17 million square feet of leasable space adjacent to the international airport

In this GBD, 0.2 million employees will work in and around Worldmark daily. Worldmark will be a talent-rich hub, a key component of Global Business Districts (GBDs) worldwide, thanks to its express connectivity offering 100km commutes in under an hour

This GBD will also have The Mall at Worldmark slated to launch in late 2027 – The first entertainment-based shopping destination in India featuring an exclusive Luxury Shopping Destination – The Haute District alongside the largest indoor entertainment destination in the country

GURGAON, India, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates with interests in telecom, digital infrastructure, space communications, financial services, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing and food processing. Bharti Airtel, the group's flagship company, has since emerged as one of the leading global communications solutions providers with over 550 Mn customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. Bharti Airtel ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people.

Worldmark Global Business District Masterplan

In India, Worldmark at the national capital is a renowned address. Bharti Real Estate, the realty arm of Bharti Enterprises and owner of Worldmark, plans to build the best Global Business District in the nation at Aerocity, New Delhi, adding over 17 million square feet of gross leasable area to its Worldmark portfolio with an investment of approximately 2 billion USD. Previous research has identified the top three global attractiveness factors of Global Business Districts (GBDs): talent concentration, business efficiency, and instant connectivity, among others like social infrastructure, wellness, and sustainability.

Mr. S. K. Sayal, MD & CEO, Bharti Real Estate said, "India must promptly prepare to accommodate forward-thinking corporations and brands, as it is increasingly acknowledged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies. In contrast to conventional commercial complexes, these businesses and brands are interested in ecosystems that are assessed according to global standards. Our precise objective is to achieve this by providing Worldmark GBD with unparalleled leasing opportunities with our offices and retail spaces to the most reputable corporations and brands, who are currently experiencing exponential growth and are focussing on India as a potential market for this growth."

New Delhi has been yearning for a purpose-built commercial district for quite some time. A lack of contemporary commercial premises, much less business districts, has been out of place in India's capital, a city that is rich in history, culture, connectedness, and power. These days, businesses and brands are looking for locations that provide their employees and visitors with great commuting options, access to world-class infrastructure, a sense of safety and security, easy parking, and a social life that promotes happiness and productivity. Bharti aims to fill this gap as an inclusive urban destination as the demand for internationally comparable commercial districts becomes absolutely essential for corporations and retail brands both.

For Offices, the Global Business District, Worldmark provides on-lease offices anywhere from 2000 to 2,000,000 sq ft on a single floor plate, making it ideal for ambitious multinationals targeting India. The offices are campus-style and accessible by a multi modal mobility network. Worldmark's proximity to the airport and excitingly the airport being at the centerPoint for New Delhi provides it a unique advantage in the commute to work, one of the world's most pressing issues for businesses and people. Worldmark can be reached from anywhere in India or the world via neighbouring airports and adjacent national highways. Rapid metro lines in the multi-mobility network cover 100 km in about an hour.

Worldmark as a destination has demonstrated a strong desire for a substantial retail opportunity, which would cater to the 0.2 million workforce, walk-in visitors coming from national and international locations, and leisure travellers from the nearby hotels. The answer to this mega opportunity is The Mall, an expansive approx. 2.8 mn retail destination in the country comprising of an exclusive luxury zone, a generous family shopping and recreation zone and the largest indoor entertainment avenue, the country would have ever witnessed before.

While development continues, Offices and the Mega Retail have experienced a surge in pre-leasing enquiries, with several major companies already committing to Worldmark. Worldmark 3.0 and Worldmark 4.0 will add 10 million sq ft to the portfolio over the next three to five years. For this 10 mn square feet Bharti Real Estate is getting several Built-to-Suit campus requests from multinational businesses.

About Bharti Real Estate: Bharti Real Estate, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, began its journey in 2003 with a vision to meet the growing need for Grade A commercial spaces in a rapidly evolving India. With over 5 million sq. ft. of marquee developments delivered, including Worldmark Aerocity, Worldmark Gurugram, Airtel Centre, and Bharti Crescent, the company has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation.

Bharti Real Estate has now entered a new chapter with Worldmark Global Business District in New Delhi, marking a shift from standalone commercial projects to fully integrated, mixed-use ecosystems. These next-generation destinations are designed to blend global business, retail, lifestyle, entertainment, and seamless connectivity, thereby redefining how India works, shops, entertains, and lives. To know more, log in to https://bhartirealestate.com/

About Bharti Enterprises: Founded in 1976, by Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Group is one of the largest and most respected business conglomerates, with world-class businesses in telecom, digital infrastructure, space communications, financial services, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, and agri-processed foods.

Bharti Airtel, the group's flagship company, is one of the world's top telecom companies and ranks among the top three wireless operators globally. Airtel is listed in the Indian Stock Exchanges with a market cap of 131 Bn USD (as in June 2025). To know more, log in to https://www.bharti.com/

