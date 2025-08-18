World Youth Forum Concludes Dual Summits in Hong Kong and Macau; Global Youth Explore AI Era Issues

HONG KONG and MACAO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Youth Forum (WYF) – a global youth platform for challenge-based learning and growth, co-created by top cross-sector partners through multilateral collaboration–wrapped up its 2025 Future Economics Leadership Summit (WYF-FELS) in Hong Kong, China and Future Liberal Arts Leadership Summit (WYF-FLALS) in Macau, China between August 5-16. Nearly 1,000 youth from 15 countries and regions, including China, India, Singapore, South Korea and the United States, among others, gathered for cross-cultural collaboration to address global issues in the AI era.

The two summits of WYF focused respectively on "Robotization" and "Technology & Humanities," and integrated top academic challenges like the National Economics Challenge (NEC), the Business Professionals of America (BPA) , the International Academic Decathlon (IAD), and the Global Youth Creative Expo (Hi World), forging a comprehensive learning and growth system from academic exploration to practical implementation.

Among them, the "U20-Youth Voice" session facilitated the formation of multiple transnational teams such as China-India and the United States-South Korea. The innovative solutions put forward by these teams for issues like "sustainable development" and "technology & social equity" were evaluated by experts as "breakthrough youth perspectives."

The concurrent Educators' Seminar brought together educational experts from the United States, South Korea, India, etc., to jointly explore approaches to fostering youth's core competencies in the AI era, further strengthening the collaborative network in the global education sector.

Houston Hou, Executive Convener of the WYF, stated: "The core goal of the WYF is to create a truly global stage that belongs to young people. By 2030, we aim to expand its partner network to over 100 countries, collaborate with various resources from more countries – especially emerging economies and innovative nations – and through cross-sector cooperation, become the world's most aspirational platform for youth challenge and growth."