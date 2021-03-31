World Travel & Tourism Council, Carnival Corporation and Hilton Present the 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19

WTTC collaborates with two global hospitality leaders to bring together the world's foremost science and public health experts on April 15 for a free, virtual public forum on proven insights and best practices for moving beyond the pandemic

Registration is now open at covidsciencesummit.com

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) – together with the world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), and the leading global hospitality company Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) – today announced the 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19.

The free live virtual forum, which is open to the public, will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM (EDT) [3:00 PM to 6:30 PM GMT] [4:00 PM to 7:30 PM CEST] on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19 will bring together top global scientists and health experts discussing the latest discoveries, evidence-based insights and best practices for living in a world with COVID-19, and will build on a well-received similar forum hosted last year by WTTC and Carnival Corporation. This year's event will continue those discussions and build on global and industry-wide understanding of COVID-19's impact on society, including how to safely live in a world with COVID-19.

The event will be of interest to global tourism leaders, WTTC Members, government agencies, destination partners, trade and private businesses who want to hear up-to-the-minute scientific and medical research that can be used to inform practical, adaptable and science-based solutions for mitigating COVID-19, in order to move beyond the pandemic.

Topics will focus on vast knowledge of COVID-19 informing a post-pandemic world

This unique virtual summit, co-hosted by WTTC and Carnival Corporation with supporting sponsor Hilton, is free to attend, and open to the public. The event will focus on the most up-to-date science amassed from the past year of studying COVID-19, including how best to address the many ongoing questions about how the virus will affect society, travel and day-to-day activities moving forward. Panels will include fact-based discussions sharing the latest thinking on epidemiology, screening, testing and tracing, therapeutics, vaccines, practical prevention and mitigation practices and more.

"We are privileged to once again host a panel of esteemed experts who each offer valuable insight on how best to apply the latest science and medical evidence to address the many practical questions people have about living in a world with COVID-19," said Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC. "As leaders and global citizens alike, we seek the best and latest information from experts on how we can best move forward and turn the corner on this crisis. I am delighted that WTTC and Carnival Corporation, with partner Hilton are creating a forum where these important conversations can take place."

Arnold Donald, President & CEO of Carnival Corporation, is a member of the WTTC Executive Committee and the North America vice chair. In addition to co-hosting this year's event, Carnival Corporation worked closely with WTTC leadership to design and produce the first Global Scientific Summit in July 2020.

"We are grateful to the highly regarded experts who have agreed to participate in our 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19 – and to share with us what they've learned at the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle," said Donald. "Their insights will be incredibly helpful as businesses and governments alike seek to better understand COVID-19's impact on society, and together we can determine safe and workable evidence-based practices for mitigating and living with the virus. We also appreciate Hilton for joining us this year as a supporting sponsor."

Panelists share learnings from intensive year of focused efforts to understand COVID-19

The Summit will feature a robust lineup of world-renowned medical, epidemiological and public health experts to explore and share the most recent findings and daily practices to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a post-pandemic future.

The current roster of panelists, in alphabetical order, includes:

Dr. Michael Diamond , M.D., Ph.D., the Herbert S. Gasser Professor of Medicine at Washington University . Dr. Diamond is recognized internationally for his work involving Zika, West Nile, chikungunya, and related emerging viruses.

, M.D., Ph.D., the Herbert S. Gasser Professor of Medicine at . Dr. Diamond is recognized internationally for his work involving Zika, West Nile, chikungunya, and related emerging viruses. Dr. Steven Gordon , M.D., chairman, Department of Infectious Disease, Cleveland Clinic, Respiratory Institute and professor of Medicine, The Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western University . Dr. Gordon has been focused on hospital infection prevention, including device-associated and opportunistic infections in immunocompromised patients.

, M.D., chairman, Department of Infectious Disease, Cleveland Clinic, Respiratory Institute and professor of Medicine, The Lerner College of Medicine, Case . Dr. Gordon has been focused on hospital infection prevention, including device-associated and opportunistic infections in immunocompromised patients. Dr. Michael Lin , M.D., Ph.D. is associate professor of Neurobiology, Bioengineering, and Chemical and Systems Biology at Stanford University . A NIH Pioneer Award recipient, Dr. Lin develops protein-based tools for molecular imaging and control of gene and viral therapy.

, M.D., Ph.D. is associate professor of Neurobiology, Bioengineering, and Chemical and Systems Biology at . A NIH Pioneer Award recipient, Dr. Lin develops protein-based tools for molecular imaging and control of gene and viral therapy. Dr. William Morice, II , M.D., Ph.D., chair, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, president, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, and professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. Dr. Morice is an expert in diagnostic testing serving in leadership roles for numerous boards and partnerships to enhance understanding of clinical diagnostics and test utilization.

, M.D., Ph.D., chair, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, president, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, and professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. Dr. Morice is an expert in diagnostic testing serving in leadership roles for numerous boards and partnerships to enhance understanding of clinical diagnostics and test utilization. Dr. Jewel Mullen , M.D., M.P.H., associate dean for Health Equity, University of Texas at Austin , Dell Medical School. Dr. Mullen is an internist, epidemiologist and public health physician leader and the former principal deputy assistant secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

, M.D., M.P.H., associate dean for Health Equity, , Dell Medical School. Dr. Mullen is an internist, epidemiologist and public health physician leader and the former principal deputy assistant secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Dr. Emil Christian Reisinger , director of the Department of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Rostock, dean of the University and member of the board of the University Hospital Rostock.

director of the Department of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Rostock, dean of the University and member of the board of the University Hospital Rostock. Dr. Clare Rock , M.D., M.S., is associate professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, Armstrong Institute of Patient Safety and Quality Core Faculty, and Healthcare Epidemiologist, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine . Dr. Rock is an infectious disease academic physician who innovatively translates healthcare infection prevention strategies to the business, travel & hospitality, and event management industries. Her consultative services, Infection Prevention Strategy Consulting LLC, are guiding companies through the COVID-19 pandemic to their "Next New Normal."

, M.D., M.S., is associate professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, Armstrong Institute of Patient Safety and Quality Core Faculty, and Healthcare Epidemiologist, . Dr. Rock is an infectious disease academic physician who innovatively translates healthcare infection prevention strategies to the business, travel & hospitality, and event management industries. Her consultative services, Infection Prevention Strategy Consulting LLC, are guiding companies through the COVID-19 pandemic to their "Next New Normal." Dr. Stefano Vella , M.D., adjunct professor of Global Health at the Catholic University of Rome and a member of the program committee of Horizon Europe - Health Cluster, the research program of the European Commission. Dr. Vella specializes in infectious diseases and internal medicine and is a researcher in pathogenesis and therapy of viral infections. Specific research has been conducted by Dr. Vella on major pandemics, including on HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis.

Registration Details

Scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM (EDT) [3:00 PM to 6:30 PM GMT] [4:00 PM to 7:30 PM CEST] the Summit is open to the public and free for all attendees. It is recommended that people register in advance. For more information, including the current list of panelists, and to register to attend the virtual event, please visit: www.covidsciencesummit.com.

Participants will be invited to submit questions in advance. Members of the media are welcome to join for all or part of the sessions or connect with members and/or presenters.

About WTTC

According to WTTC's 2021 Economic Impact Report, during 2020, a year in which it was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Travel & Tourism made a 5.5% contribution to global GDP and was responsible for 272 million jobs.

According to WTTC's Social Impact Paper , which focuses on the Travel & Tourism sector as a driver of social impact, international travel and tourism, and particularly, international spending, is vital to support job creation from megacities to rural communities. According to the research, at the global level, for every 34 international visitors to a destination, one new job is created. In addition, this research found that for every $1 generated in direct Travel & Tourism GDP globally, more than $2 is generated indirectly. This means that more than twice as much value is produced across the entire supply chain thanks to Travel & Tourism.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

