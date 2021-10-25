World Trade Centers Association Foundation Launches Third Annual "Peace Through Trade" Student Competition and Expands Global Reach for Student Applicants

2021-2022 competition now open to all students aged 18-29 located around the world in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association Foundation (WTCAF) is proud to announce the launch of its third annual "Peace Through Trade" student competition — a program designed to identify and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders from the 300-plus cities where a World Trade Center branded business is located. Members from the World Trade Centers Association's (WTCA) global network spanning more than 100 countries have the opportunity to submit projects from local students to compete in the program and become champions of global trade. New this year, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), the program is open to all students around the world, including the UNAI's vibrant and diverse network of more than 1,400 member institutions in more than 147 countries that reach over 25 million people, comprised of students, academics, scientists, researchers, think tanks, institutions of higher education, continuing education and educational associations.

"The Peace Through Trade competition is designed to help grow and inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs while promoting ethical and sustainable international business practices that will impact their communities," said Catherine Lee, Chair of the WTCAF Board of Directors. "The WTCAF recognizes the value of being at the forefront of nurturing innovation at a young age and in an effort to further our engagement with young leaders and innovators, we are excited to expand the reach of our global student competition and collaborate with the UNAI to extend the invitation to its network."

Student teams are encouraged to submit their applications for this year's competition to present original projects, products, or other innovative ideas that exemplify and promote social innovation and sustainability through collaboration, fair trade, and ethical international business practices. Projects must also address at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as no poverty, zero hunger, and sustainable cities and communities. Interested student teams can contact the foundation at foundation@wtca.org. Eligible applicants must be individuals, or teams of individuals made up of not more than four members; be a member of any college, university, trade school or other educational institution between the ages of 18-29 at the time of the submission deadline; be able to present their project in PowerPoint or other similar format (no more than 20 slides); and be able to present their project via video conference to the WTCAF Board. The submission period for the 2021-2022 competition runs from October 25, 2021 through January 31, 2022. There are no fees associated for students to participate in this year's competition. Entries must be in English and only one submission per individual/team of individuals will be accepted.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of USD $3,000 — to be distributed evenly amongst team members — along with an opportunity to participate in the WTCA's 2022 virtual General Assembly to be held April 11-15 of that year — the association's premier global annual event, gathering representatives from WTCA members and their business networks including leaders from business, government, academia, media and international organizations, reflecting the WTCA's diverse global footprint. They will have the opportunity to present their idea virtually to a global audience and be honored by attendees during the event. They will also be featured in a future episode of the global WTCA "Trade Wins" Podcast and receive a certificate of recognition by the WTCAF Board. The first runner-up team will be awarded a cash prize of USD $1,500 — also to be distributed evenly amongst team members — and a certificate of recognition by the WTCAF Board.

"The WTCAF's global initiative aligns with the UNAI's mission to support and contribute to the realization of the United Nations' 17 SDGs and mandates by harnessing the energy and innovation of young people," said Robin van Puyenbroeck, Director of the WTCA Foundation and also Executive Director-Business Development at the WTCA. "This year's program will provide thousands of students around the world the opportunity to access a global professional network of key leaders and share their vision with a global audience of leaders and policymakers. We very much look forward to great participation and a successful, inspiring competition."

For more information about the 2021-2022 WTCAF "Peace Through Trade" Competition, please visit https://wtca.swoogo.com/2021PeaceThroughTrade.

About World Trade Centers Association Foundation

The World Trade Centers Association Foundation (WTCAF) is a private, U.S. tax-exempt, charitable organization (501c3) founded in 2007, the mission of which is to conduct programs that promote social welfare in the pursuit and support of activities that foster peace and social stability. The WTCAF makes a difference by encouraging a better understanding of international trade; promoting and developing sustainable farming, energy, and transportation and trading activities; elevating the standard of living in less developed countries; and promoting ethical international business practices. To learn more visit www.wtcafoundation.org.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 91 countries. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

