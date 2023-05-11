World Trade Centers Association and World Trade Center Accra Successfully Bring Together Over 300 Leaders Across 40+ Countries at the 53rd Annual WTCA General Assembly in Accra, Ghana

WTCA connected business leaders and B2B delegates leading to tangible business opportunities throughout Ghana and Africa, leveraging its core strength as a business enabler

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries —and World Trade Center (WTC) Accra have successfully concluded the 53rd annual WTCA General Assembly (GA) in Accra, Ghana. The five-day event, which took place April 23-27, brought together leaders and members of the global network of World Trade Center locations and their business networks — consisting of leaders from business, government, academia, media and international organizations — to hear insights from chief dignitaries representing Ghana, Namibia and the United States, and key experts; engage in roundtables and conversations; and explore new opportunities for growth and development across Africa. Themed "Towards African Economic Integration and Enhanced Global Presence," the event built on the WTCA's ongoing commitment to Africa.

Attendees at the 2023 WTCA General Assembly held April 23-28 in Accra, Ghana. Photo Credit: World Trade Center Accra.

The business gathering in Accra featured notable keynote speakers, panel discussions, and a series of networking events that focused on Africa's unique trade and investment opportunity. H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, emphasized how Ghana is at the forefront to promote Africa's potential to attract foreign investment, the Global Legal Entity Identification for businesses in Ghana, and the need for Africa to invest in innovative technology to advance its competitiveness in the global market. H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat, spoke passionately about the concrete steps Africa has taken towards economic integration including through the establishment of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which ensures seamless trade between African countries using a digital payment system.

"With the outlook of demographic growth to double in the next 25 years, the opportunities are there in Africa. As the WTCA, we want to support this growth through our business network and positively affect wealth and prosperity to enhance peace and harmony on the Continent," said John E. Drew, Chair, Board of Directors of the WTCA. "With 15 World Trade Center licenses established across Africa — including a new location set to open in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — the WTCA is committed to promoting investment and trade opportunities throughout the Continent. There is a real desire for our network to do business there."

H.R.H. Togbe Afede XIV, Executive Chairman of WTC Accra, summarized with clarity the opportunities available throughout Africa stating that "we believe Africa can help solve some of the problems that the world is facing today, especially in food production and energy transition. With 20% of the world's landmass and 60% of the world's uncultivated land, we believe Africa is the answer to food security across the globe. We believe in the promise of Africa to move the world forward – the time to be in Africa is now."

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) was a key event partner and sponsor represented by Emeka Uzomba, Senior Advisor, AfCFTA, Afreximbank, who discussed financing trade and strategic investments in Africa. In the Afreximbank sponsored "Deal Room," the Bank's experts engaged with participants who conducted business meetings, and discussed transactions between African companies and global partners.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the WTCA at this year's GA to drive economic growth and development in Africa. Our collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to support businesses in expanding operations and accessing new markets," said Uzomba. "Together, we are committed to unlocking the full potential of African trade and investment, and creating opportunities for businesses to thrive."

The WTCA continues to play a critical role in establishing interconnected business networks around the world, and now, through the efforts of this year's GA, has launched its focus on supporting the growth of African economies. GA participants focused on forging business alliances with buyers, sellers and investors across multiple sectors in Africa, such as Agriculture; Agro-Tech, Food Processing; Manufacturing; Mining, Power and Energy; and Water, among others. These strategic collaborations promise to equip WTCA members and their business networks with avant-garde resources and know-how, thereby boosting growth and expansion endeavors in Africa.

"General Assembly attendees were able to appreciate, more than ever, the importance of what our Association does best — bringing people together from all over the world to understand the host country's business environment and opportunities, and share our WTC businesses' best practices with each other. Our Association allows us to discover business opportunities in various parts of the world and we can attest to Africa's potential after attending this year's GA in Accra. All these efforts and opportunities enhance the WTC brand's awareness and value," said Antony Georgakis, Head of Operations, WTC Cyprus.

"This event was a once in a lifetime opportunity — coming to Sub-Saharan Africa. Specifically, in Ghana, we need assistance to perfect packaging products that meet world standards and enter the world market, and also training so that what we do in Ghana can become internationally marketable. Ghana needs trade, not aid — we can do business with the world and we are waiting to work together," said Diana Twum, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and GA B2B delegate.

The 2023 General Assembly concluded with a grand ceremonial announcement of next year's host. The 54th annual WTCA GA is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, India from March 3-6, 2024, and will be hosted by World Trade Center (WTC) Bengaluru.

