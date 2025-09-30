World Trade Center Washington, D.C. Achieves Premier Accreditation

Recognized as a Global Center of Excellence by World Trade Centers Association

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Center (WTC) Washington, D.C. is pleased to announce today that it was awarded with "Premier Accreditation" by World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) — a global network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations across nearly 100 countries and territories. This achievement demonstrates that WTC Washington, D.C. meets the Premier Accreditation standard with specializations in Business & Member Services, Commercial Real Estate & Services, Conferences & Exhibitions, and Trade Development.

WTCA Premier Accredited Member Insignia

"On behalf of the WTCA network, I wish to congratulate WTC Washington, D.C. on this great achievement," stated John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "We crafted this accreditation program to recognize our member WTC businesses who meet the WTCA standard for exceptional facilities and services that significantly enrich their local communities. The requirements for this program are quite rigorous and we could not be more proud of our members who demonstrate this level of excellence."

Established in 2021, the WTCA Accreditation Program is the official process that provides formal validation of a WTC business' commitment to excellence in facilities and services. The program has two accreditation levels — Accredited Members meet a baseline range of criteria, while Premier Accredited Members achieve the highest levels of facilities and services. A WTC business can receive further recognition for areas it specializes in, including any or all of the following categories:

Business & Member Services

Commercial Real Estate & Services

Conferences & Exhibitions

Trade Development

Within a network of more than 300 WTC businesses, WTC Washington, D.C. joins an exclusive group that has achieved Premier Accreditation in all four specializations, including WTC Bengaluru, WTC Binh Duong New City, WTC Chennai, WTC Kochi, WTC Lisbon, WTC Montevideo, WTC Mumbai, and WTC Taipei.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone in the 28-year history of our Center. Becoming a 'Premier Accredited Member' not only recognizes our ongoing efforts to foster global trade and investment corridors, but also reinforces our commitment to empowering U.S. businesses to succeed in the global marketplace," said Allyson Browne McKithen, Executive Director, WTC Washington, D.C. McKithen and her team oversee the international trade and cultural mission of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) and work in collaboration with trade agencies and associations, business councils, NGOs, fellow WTC businesses and Washington's diplomatic community to advance cross-cultural dialogue, public diplomacy, and trade and investment opportunities.

All accredited WTC businesses receive an accreditation plaque and digital logo to showcase that their facilities and services have met or exceeded industry standards on a global scale.

For more information about WTC Washington, D.C., visit https://rrbitc.com/world-trade-center/.

About World Trade Center Washington, D.C. at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture, and community, in the heart of the nation's capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, RRB/ITC is the official World Trade Center Washington, D.C., and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities.

World Trade Center Washington, D.C. (WTCDC) utilizes World Trade Centers Association's vast ecosystem, of more than 1 million affiliated businesses in nearly 100 countries and territories to leverage its global connections and capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC ensures the RRB/ITC offers a powerful forum for convening international dialogue, fostering diplomacy, and advancing a more prosperous U.S. economy. Through strategic partnerships and tailored programming, WTCDC presents the RRB/ITC as a premier destination for influential events including high-profile summits, conferences, and cultural programs. Visit www.rrbitc.com or follow us @ReaganITCDC.

Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team specializes in International Trade Services, Real-Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit drewcompany.com/hospitality.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784840/WTCA_Premier_Accredited_Member_Insignia.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586147/RRBITC_WTCDC_Logo.jpg