World's Sole Owner of TRIKLONE™ Now Supplying the Rubber, Adhesives, Caprolactam, Nylon 6 and F-Polymer industries
03 Aug, 2020, 08:00 BST
RUNCORN, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Vulcanising agents and splicing and repair of conveyor-belts and tyres.
- Glues and adhesives.
- Feedstock for F-Polymers.
- Intermediate for Chlorination Process in Caprolactam and Nylon 6 production.
Trichloroethylene (TCE) is now available from Banner Chemicals, a global supplier of chlorinated solvents, under brand name Triklone™ U.
The addition to high purity Triklone U Banner-Chemicals offer full range of ASTM Vapor-Degreasing Chlorinated Solvents of:
Triklone™ LE ASTM D4080
Perklone™ MD ASTM D4376
About high purity Triklone™ U:
- Triklone U Caprolactam grade for and nylon 6 industry
- Triklone U Vulcanising agent for conveyor-belts and tyres repairs
- Triklone U Adhesives for rubber industry
- Triklone U Fluoropolymers (F-Polymer)
- Triklone U Herbicides, and Pharmaceutical industries
ABOUT PERKLONE & TRIKLONE, MEC Prime, BRANDS
Banner Chemicals exclusively supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA, TRIKLONE U, TRIKLONE LE, PERKLONE MD, PERKLONE D and PERKLONE EXT
- MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade
- TRIKLONE U - Minimally stabilized used as Intermediate, raw-material / feedstock applications
- TRIKLONE N - Aerospace Metal Degreasing (Highly stabilized)
- TRIKLONE LE - Aerospace ASTM D4080 Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)
- PERKLONE MD - Aerospace ASTM D4376, Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)
- ALKALINITY & AAV (Acid Acceptance Value) TEST KIT - complementary test-kit for degreasing MEC Prime Methylene Chloride, PERKLONE MD & TRIKLONE LE
- PERKLONE D - Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized (also available in 20L cans)
- PERKLONE EXT - Catalyst / Isomerization grade (Refinery approved by UOP)
PERKLONE, TRIKLONE, MEC Prime are registered trademarks supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK
- All products are manufactured under ISO9001 from premium quality feedstocks and of 99.99% pure
About Banner Chemicals UK
Banner Chemicals is a 2M Holdings subsidiary, exporting to 90 countries and won the UK Queen's Award for enterprise.
Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:
"The additional of Triklone U (High- Purity Trichloroethylene) to our Aerospace military ASTM range of solvents gives Banner Chemicals a strong position in the chlorinated industry. This includes, Triklone U for: Caprolactam industry, Vulcanising and Adhesives industry (for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts).
Contact: Dr. Maggie Kessler, telephone: +44-1928-597-000, email address: export@bannerchemicals.com
