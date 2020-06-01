World's Leading Diamond Producers Launch New 'Natural Diamond Council'

Organisation formerly known as 'Diamond Producers Association' relaunches under a new name with a new consumer facing identity and digital platform called, 'Only Natural Diamonds'

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading diamond producers today launched Natural Diamond Council (NDC) formerly known as, 'Diamond Producers Association' (DPA). The NDC will serve to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the diamond jewellery industry. As an industry authority, the NDC will continue to invest in advertising globally but will also become the go-to digital publisher for innovative content covering all that's new and exciting in the industry. As part of the launch, the NDC will also reposition its consumer identity (formerly known as 'Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond') under the brand name, 'Only Natural Diamonds' (OND).

"The current economic climate creates unprecedented challenges for the luxury industry. But, as the climate improves, natural diamonds will connect stronger than ever before. Consumers will have a greater respect for all things natural and seek brands that have an honest mission to be truly sustainable. They'll be purchasing luxury goods with a greater meaning, particularly those celebrating connections between friends and loved ones," said Natural Diamond Council CEO, David Kellie. "We need to speak to the younger audience in a different way and we're delighted to have brought in a number of partners that will contribute to the new world of natural diamonds we're creating."

"Our new digital platforms will inspire and inform consumers globally about the values and heritage of natural diamonds, as well as promoting the significant innovation happening throughout the world of diamond jewellery," adds NDC Head of Marketing and Communications UK, Lisa Levinson, "the younger audience is clearly engaged and inspired when we present ourselves with authority in the digital world. It's our aim to be number one across all digital platforms in our industry and our ambitious plans reflect these goals."

Launching today (June 1st), the new OND website is a digital platform and resource celebrating all that is great in the world of natural diamonds. It includes feature articles from editorial jewellery veterans such as, Jill Newman, Marion Fasel and Carol Woolton, as well as content from innovators from the worlds of jewellery and publishing. The website offers insightful coverage under six key pillars connecting the natural diamond world - 'Epic Diamonds', 'Hollywood & Pop Culture', 'Love & Diamonds,' 'Style & Innovation,' 'Diamonds 101' and 'Inside the Diamond World.'

The OND website will also dedicate significant coverage as a trusted educational hub providing all the facts needed when considering buying diamond jewellery. Areas of focus will include access to the sustainability and ethical practices of the producers as well as buying guides, all presented in a dynamic and engaging tone.

Alongside its debut, NDC launches its 'Style Collective: Trend Report', a compilation forecasting the natural diamond jewellery trends from leading experts. Style Collective members include Editor At Large, Jill Newman, who penned the report; Curator of Best Jewels, Katerina Perez; Celebrity Stylist, Cristina Ehrlich; Jewelry Director at Moda Operandi, Will Kahn; and British Vogue's Jewelry and Watch Director, Rachel Garrahan. The biannual trend report will serve as both a guide for retailers for the upcoming season and a reference for consumer titles incorporating styling tips.

The NDC also launches with a new website dedicated to the industry and features a resource portal for Diamond Professionals, from retailers to designers. This new hub will provide easy access to an array of industry resources, customizable marketing materials, e-learning programs, and the latest industry news.

The launch of the NDC reflects the collective commitment of its members, ALROSA, De Beers Group, Dominion Diamond Mines, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, RZM Murowa, and Rio Tinto, to the growth of the industry going beyond the current economic crisis.

"There is no task more important than inspiring consumers with what we call 'the Diamond Dream,'" said Stephen Lussier, Chairman of the NDC. "Our mission is to educate consumers on the industry and positive social contribution diamonds make to the world today. Our members are committed to these goals and the launch of the NDC marks an exciting step on this path."

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) advances diamonds' desirability by publishing trends and sharing resources and information with consumers on the ultimate timeless and natural luxury good. The NDC also works to support the integrity of the natural diamond industry, providing transparency, and insight on the ethics, sustainability and progress of this sector. With a presence in China and India in addition to the US and Europe, NDC's initiatives reach a global market.

