World-Renowned Manager Diego Simeone Partners with Betinia in Landmark Ambassador Deal

One of Football's Most Decorated Managers Brings His Passion and Authenticity to Leading Online Betting Platform

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betinia, the online sports betting and casino platform, today announced that Diego Simeone has been appointed as the brand's official ambassador. The partnership brings together Simeone's winning mentality and unmistakable football identity with Betinia's focus on delivering personalised, player-first experiences.

Simeone, known to fans as 'El Cholo', has managed Atlético Madrid since 2011, winning eight titles (including two LaLiga titles) and major European honours, including two UEFA Europa League titles. As a player, he earned over 100 caps for Argentina and won the Copa América in 1991 and 1993.

As part of the collaboration, Betinia is launching a football manager game that gives players the chance to take on their own Simeone-inspired path. Players can progress through a manager-style challenge built around decision-making, progression and rewards, with gameplay designed to reflect the discipline and strategy Simeone is known for.

'With the experience created by Betinia, fans will be able to get directly involved in the tactical side of the game and see how decisions make a difference,' says Diego Simeone. 'The path to achieving my goals is based on the values I prioritise: discipline, hard work and tactical awareness to stay one step ahead.'

"Diego Simeone represents everything football fans admire: intensity, belief and the desire to earn your success," stated Betinia's official brand representative. "That same spirit sits at the heart of Betinia. We are building an experience where progress feels real, loyalty is recognised, and players are rewarded for staying in the game. The same football game brings their football thinking into a manager's journey that is competitive, engaging and built for the way supporters follow football today."

The collaboration will see Simeone featured across Betinia's digital platforms, advertising campaigns, and promotional activities throughout 2026 and beyond, bringing his distinctive personality and football expertise to millions of Betinia players.

About Betinia

Betinia is a sports betting and gaming brand built around a gamification-led player experience. The brand features a five-tier loyalty journey inspired by a sports career path, taking players from Beginner to Amateur, Professional, World Class and ultimately Legend.

About Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone is an Argentine professional football manager and former player, currently managing Atlético de Madrid. Known for his passion, intensity and tactical approach, Simeone has led Atlético to major domestic and European trophies and reached two UEFA Champions League finals. As a player, he earned 108 caps for Argentina and won two Copa América titles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856823/Betinia.jpg