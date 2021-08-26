World renowned Gostelow Report launches to luxury hotel industry at large

From August 2021, access is being made available to all serious players in the hospitality sector via online subscription

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The famed Gostelow Report – arguably the world's most revered monthly market intelligence chronicle for over two decades received exclusively by an elite group of CEOs, GMs and senior executives in the luxury hospitality sector - is being made available for general subscription from August, 2021.

Penned by industry guru Mary Gostelow, and described by some as the "bible" for hotel industry insiders, it is renowned as being THE essential reading for top-level hoteliers and suppliers. It is global, purveying everything they need to know, sometimes before they knew they needed to know.

The Gostelow Report has, in the past, always intentionally stayed exclusive, limited to a number small enough for Mary to interact with its readers on a one to one basis. It moved from old-fashioned printing to online February 2019.

In 2020, UK-based Almont Global, a company of which Mary is a founding partner, launched the "Girlahead" podcast series – a logical extension of her Girlahead news website. The Mary Gostelow Girlahead Podcast gives a unique insight into luxury hospitality of the world by those who know it best. Every week, Mary, known for travelling over 300 days a year from Albania to Zimbabwe, Atlanta to Zug (prior to the Covid crisis), shares ahead-of-curve trends and talks to 23,000 dedicated followers. This is the indisputable tool for owners, suppliers, advisors, and all those who want to learn luxury combined with business profitability.

Today, due to stout industry demand, Almont Global is launching the Gostelow Report on a subscription basis for all industry players.

"The Gostelow Report has so much market intelligence, I once heard that her 'Who Else' section listed the major promotion of someone before even they knew about it," said Almont Global co-founder Yuriy Horovyy. "This is the place to discover what are the trends in brands vs. independents, in big vs. small hotels, in city centre vs. rural; who are the leading developers and owners to watch; which designers are top; what do high-spending travellers really want to eat and drink; is wellness more than spa and where it is going; how do we make sustainability - ESG in general - not only a natural marketing tool and way of life, but also a business success; and is AI the answer to tomorrow's talent… the list goes on."

A new website – gostelow.report – is home to the subscription service for the monthly reports, as well as giving a foretaste of some of the material in the reports.

Mary could well be called an English export to the world – she stopped, many years ago, counting the number of countries she has visited, though still on her must-do list are Surinam, Central African Republic and Turkmenistan. Mary is a coach, rather than mainstream media, when it comes to suppliers and customers of luxury travel, especially in the hotels and resorts sector: for many years she was, indeed, a mystery shopper.

In addition to her activities with the Gostelow Report and Girlahead podcast and website, Mary writes idiosyncratic titbits on top luxury hotels for the 70,000 high-end financial followers of a global financial services organisation. She is also the global ambassador for the International Luxury Travel Market ILTM. The annual Gostelow lifetime achievement award is named in her honour (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aknPoYVN-8g). This month, Mary was also bestowed with the HSMAI Lifetime Achievement Award in marketing and public relations.

