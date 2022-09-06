World premiere: Humans.ai has brought the first Bored Ape NFT to life on stage at Comic Con

Bored Ape NFT #223 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection created by Yuga Labs, was brought to life by European tech startup Humans.ai at East European Comic Con

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's East European Comic Con edition welcomed a special guest, the first NFT brought to life by artificial intelligence startup Humans.ai . The event was a world premiere for NFT enthusiasts, with Bored Ape #223 being the first NFT to present on a Comic Con stage worldwide.

The Bored Ape #223 NFT, named Elon Munskey, is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, created by Yuga Labs and was invited to speak on stage at Comic Con and answer tens of questions from audience members interested in learning more about the NFT universe.

The project that brings NFTs to life launched by the Humans.ai team is called Talkens and it's a platform where NFT owners can give their NFTs a voice, by making them talk from text to video in seconds.

"The fact that we were able to be the first in the world to bring an NFT as a guest to a Comic Con event is an honor for us. With the Talkens project, we set out to change the world of NFTs forever, changing them from the static images of today and creating a new class of digital assets, digital and interactive NFTs," stated Alex Iancu, Marketing Manager at Humans.ai .

The Bored Apes NFTs' presence has recently been making an impact at major entertainment events around the world, after Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed their new single, From The D 2 The LBC, at the MTV Video Music Awards under the guise of their own NFT avatars. The two rappers changed into animated versions of their own Bored Apes: #9055 (Eminem) and #6723 (Snoop Dogg). Bored Ape #9184 also delighted tens of thousands of attendees at the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium after appearing as one of the event's surprise DJs.

Thus, this year's East European Comic Con edition brings Humans.ai up to high industry standards, as the event represents a world first by having an NFT as a speaker at a Comic Con convention.

SOURCE Humans.ai