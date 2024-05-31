World Premiere: 8849 Launched TANK 2 Pro - Affordable Projector Smartphone

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 8849, a leading innovator in rugged mobile technology, proudly announces its latest masterpiece – the TANK 2 Pro. Combining rugged durability with flagship features, the TANK 2 Pro continues 8849's legacy of pushing the boundaries of mobile innovation.

Innovative DLP Projector

The standout feature of the TANK 2 Pro is its built-in DLP projector with 100 lumens brightness. This allows users to transform any flat surface into a large screen, perfect for presentations, movie nights, or gaming sessions. The projector delivers sharp, vivid visuals with remarkable resolution, making it a versatile tool for both work and leisure.

Latest Android 14

Running on the latest Android 14, the TANK 2 Pro offers enhanced security, improved performance, and a more intuitive user interface. With advanced privacy controls and access to a vast array of apps on the Google Play Store, users can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience.

Massive Battery and Fast Charging

The TANK 2 Pro is equipped with a massive 23,800mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. This ensures the phone can handle extensive usage without frequent recharges and get back to full power quickly and efficiently. Whether users are using the projector, navigating with GPS, or running intensive apps, the TANK 2 Pro keeps up with user's demands.

Unmatched Visual Experience

The TANK 2 Pro features a stunning 6.79" FHD + 120Hz screen, delivering vibrant colors and exceptional clarity. This makes every moment come to life, whether users are watching videos, playing games, or browsing photos.

Powerful Performance and Ample Storage

Powered by the Helio G99 processor, the TANK 2 Pro comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB fast storage, expandable up to 2TB. This ensures smooth performance and ample space for all user's apps, photos, and videos.

Global Pre-Sale

The 8849 TANK 2 Pro and Unihertz Tank 2 Pro will be available on AliExpress starting May 31st, PST. For more information and updates on the latest news and promotions, please visit 8849 official website or follow 8849 on social media.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged phones to users worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment", 8849 offers reliable communication solutions in the most extreme environments. The TANK 2 Pro reflects 8849's unwavering pursuit of quality and safety.

Contact Information

Email: support@8849tech.com

Phone: +86 18676755187

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jloT2qoHP-I