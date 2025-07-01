World Padel Network™ Launches: Find and Rate Padel Clubs Worldwide

BARCELONA, Spain, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Padel Network™ (WPN) has officially launched, offering padel players a multilingual, international platform to discover, compare, and rate padel clubs across five continents. From Buenos Aires to Barcelona, WPN lists verified clubs in over 30 countries, providing up-to-date information on facilities, pricing, contact details, amenities and more. Players can easily sort and filter this information on desktop, tablet, and mobile – making it easier than ever to find the right club.

World Padel Network has global reach with local insights

At the heart of the platform is the WPN Rating, a trusted scoring system that highlights club quality. Players can use the WPN Rating as a reliable benchmark.

"We built World Padel Network to make it easier to choose a padel club with confidence, whether you're playing near home or while you're travelling," said Jamie Rowe, Founder. "Up until now, there was a huge amount of information about padel clubs but no convenient, trusted way to sort through it all. We're aiming to change this."

The platform launches in four languages – English, Spanish, French, and Catalan – with additional languages to follow in the coming months. New padel clubs are added every week, and select early adopters have been invited to join as Founding Clubs, receiving enhanced features including:

- Verified WPN Rating.

- Verified WPN Review.

- Prominent placement on city pages.

- A dedicated club profile with image gallery, facilities, and booking links.

- "Book Now" call-to-action button.

Padel is one of the world's fastest-growing sports, with over 30 million players worldwide and with a rapidly growing footprint in Spain, France, the U.S., the UAE, and Latin America. World Padel Network aims to support the sport's growth and celebrate the best padel clubs around the world.

Clubs interested in being listed or upgrading their profile should see our available plans. A time-limited Founding Club offer is available.

World Padel Network™ is now live at: www.worldpadelnetwork.com.

Know before you play.

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721778/World_Padel_Network_Infographic.jpg