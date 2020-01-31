World News Media Takes a Look at Demand for High-tech, Luxury, Off-plan Villas on Spain's Costa Blanca in Latest European CEO Magazine

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of European CEO magazine shines a light on the growing demand for high-tech, up-market, off-plan luxury villas on Spain's southern Costa Blanca. In an exclusive article, Villa Value, one of the leading property consultancies in the area, explained how real estate developers are under pressure to adapt their properties to meet the planet's present and future climate change challenges.

The trend at the moment is for elegance and simplicity: airy, spacious rooms boasting high ceilings and large panoramic windows. But design is not all about aesthetics; builders strive to achieve a balance between style and function. Energy-efficient design is a very important factor and simple adjustments to a home, like underfloor heating, can reduce heating bills by 15 to 30 percent.

"It's equally important to us that facilities are easy for homeowners to use," Richard A Rooke, CEO of Villa Value, wrote. "With a built-in home automation system, everything from heating to lighting can be fine-tuned with minimal effort. In today's property market, automation is the only way forward."

To achieve harmony between a home and its surrounding environment, collaboration throughout the building process is crucial. By working together from the very start of a project, Villa Value's architects, engineers, landscapers and interior designers guarantee that each building is created with one vision in mind.

This attention to detail and customer service is what makes Villa Value a leading consultancy in the Spanish property market. By staying on top of market trends, the company can match each buyer with his or her perfect property.

To find out more about Villa Value and the rising popularity of high-tech properties, check out an exclusive article in the latest issue of European CEO, available in print, online and on tablet now.

www.europeanceo.com

World News Media, the parent company of European CEO, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent and senior decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE World News Media