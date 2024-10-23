World Leaders in Aeronautics, Defence and Aerospace to attend the Marrakech Air Show

The Marrakech Air Show 2024 (MAS), a key event in the global aviation industry calendar, will be held from 30 October to 2 November at the Royal Air Force Training Base in Marrakech.

With over 12,500 m² of exhibition space, 200 exhibitors and 50 official delegations expected to attend , this show is a major platform for players in the aeronautics, defense and aerospace industries, offering them the opportunity to showcase their innovations and make strategic connections.

Airbus, CATIC, EDCC, Embraer, Heliconia, Lockheed Martin, Tata Advanced Systems, among others, will be on hand at this year's Marrakech Air Show.

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God help Him, the 7th Marrakech Air Show will showcase Morocco's growing role in global aeronautics and bring together industry leaders. Organized jointly by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the National Defence Administration and MEDZ, a subsidiary of the Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion, it serves as a premier event for sector innovations and a platform for business opportunities.

A hub for global leaders and experts

MAS will host professionals and delegations from around the world. The prestigious exhibitors include top names in aerospace and defense. The Marrakech Air Show 2024 offers opportunities for strategic partnerships, market expansion, and commercial agreements. Notable attendees include executives from Airbus, Hexcel, Orizio Group, Pratt & Whitney, EDGE, and Le Piston Français Group.

Innovation and networking at MAS's core

The future of Moroccan aeronautics will thus be a central focus of MAS with the integration of AI, with the aim of providing an overview of the major advances being made in the sector.

On this occasion, solutions explored by Morocco in terms of alternative fuels and low-carbon technologies will also be presented, in line with its environmental commitments and new sustainability projects.

Aeronautics in Morocco in figures :

With 21,000 jobs, aeronautics is a key driver of industrial employment in Morocco . The growing presence of women in leadership reflects a commitment to inclusiveness. In just a few years, Morocco has become a leading aerospace player in Africa , with $2.1 billion in exports, double-digit growth, and 40% local integration, attracting global industry leaders.

For more information: https://marrakechairshow2024.com

Follow us: LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram

Media Contact:

Oscar Valero, oscar.valero@marco.agency