WORLD FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES MAIN STAGE MUSICAL LINEUP, ADDITIONS TO TRADITIONAL PROGRAMMING

Grammy-nominated Blues Americana band Southern Avenue to headline Festival's Main Stage on Saturday, Sept. 17.

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food & Music Festival has announced a variety of musical, culinary and creative activities that will take place during The Festival. The World Food & Music Festival will return on Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

Grammy nominee, Blues Americana band Southern Avenue will headline The Festival's Main Stage on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. On Friday evening, The Festival will be headlined by Parranderos Latin Combo. The rest of the Main Stage lineup includes a plethora of musical acts including Gateway Dance Theater, FOY Irish Dancers, Soten Taiko Japanese drums, Morningstar Dance Troupe and more. You can find the full schedule of performers and descriptions on The Festival's website.

"The 2022 World Food & Music Festival continues to expand its palette each year by adding new authentic food vendors and immersive cultural activities built to help Greater Des Moines residents and guests explore new cultures," said Amelia Klatt, Special Events and Project Manager for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "We hope that this event helps us further establish Greater Des Moines as a global region and encourage our residents and guests to support businesses that are integral to the framework."

The Festival has also announced the return of all its paramount programming elements. The Principal Cultural Stage will feature musicians and dancers showcasing culturally diverse performances. The lineup has also been announced for the Cultural Activity Pavilion presented by Global Atlantic Financial Group, which offers a virtual trip around the world with workshops, interactive presentations and hands-on activities.

The Festival will again kick off with a Naturalization Ceremony for the U.S. District Court in which individuals from countries around the world will become U.S. citizens. The Dotdash Meredith Culinary Discovery Pavilion will host local chefs to demonstrate their skills and offer samples. The Fruit Adventure Tent presented by Voya Financial will provide a unique experience to celebrate fruit from around the world. The MidAmerican Energy Company Cooking Challenge will also return, pitting novice chef teams against one another in a high-energy, high-stakes race to assemble the perfect meal. See the full lineup of programming.

"We are excited to present great immersive cultural content to the already impressive lineup of activities and events," said Abby Moffitt, Diversity and Inclusion committee lead for the Des Moines office at Global Atlantic Financial Group. "We believe Festival guests will enjoy all of the on-site programs in addition to celebrating the variety of food vendors and live entertainment through the Festival and leave having a full, immersive experience throughout the weekend."

The Festival's lineup of nearly 50 food vendors represents more than 27 countries right in Downtown DSM. A total of 19 of the vendors are new this year. Menus will be marked to denote items that are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian or vegan.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a slot on The Festival's Website. Learn more and keep up to date on the latest Festival information on the World Food & Music Festival's website.

The World Food & Music Festival is sponsored by American Technology Consulting (ATC), Bravo Greater Des Moines, Global Atlantic Financial Group, MidAmerican Energy Company, Nationwide, Polk County, Prairie Meadows, Principal, Voya, Dotdash Meredith, Bankers Trust, Pro Iowa, Thrive Family Chiropractic, Veridian Credit Union and Vero. The Festival's media sponsor is KIOA 93.3.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Downtown, DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes a strong Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking.

